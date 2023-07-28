MARION — The Franklin-Williamson County Positive Youth Development Action Team will present the Southern Illinois Back To School Expo from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at The Pavilion in Marion.

The event will include free backpacks, free school supplies, free dental exams, free eye exams, free school physicals and free haircuts, along with immunizations, a resource fair, food trucks, kids’ consignment, games, and more.

The event is geared toward youth and families to foster healthy development, raise awareness of support services and access to care, and create great childhoods. This is not only a day filled with fun activities, but an opportunity for positive growth and development for the entire family.

One of the most critical components of this event is the resource fair. The resource fair creates an opportunity for families to identify support systems, tools and community connections that they need to thrive and succeed within the region. This event is made possible by donations from supporting agencies and organizations from surrounding areas.

Southern Illinois Back to School Expo is sponsored by Franklin-Williamson County Positive Youth Development Action Team (FW-PYD), Stress and Trauma Treatment Center, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Shawnee Health, and other partner organizations.

The overall goal of the FW-PYD is to “support and promote positive youth development in Franklin and Williamson County through prevention programs and services, networking and collaboration, and raising public awareness of resources devoted to the well-being of young people.”

To learn more about FW-PYD, visit www.facebook.com/FrWmPYD.