Boys and Girls Club announces plans for the 2022 Trivia Night at the Oscars

The stars will shine as they walk the red carpet and win Oscars at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois 2022 Trivia Night at the Oscars on April 9. Tina Carpenter, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois the event has grown in popularity and size, so organizers have moved it to The Pavilion in Marion.

“It has truly become an event where community members come together to support the Club while enjoying a night filled with food and fellowship,” said Carpenter said.

Trivia Night at the Oscars has been the signature event for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois. The evening provides an opportunity to raise money and awareness for the club’s mission and impact throughout Southern Illinois.

The event will include a silent auction and 50/50 raffle, which will also be online at www.bgcsi.org/Oscars beginning at 8 a.m. April 1.

“We understand not everyone can attend the event in person, so we have opened our auction and raffle to anybody interested in supporting the club,” Carpenter said. “If you cannot attend the event, consider registering for the auction online and place your bids.”

There is no cost to register online for the auction.

Excitement begins as guests arrive at the Pavilion and walk the red carpet. Karina Neill will take professional photos of individuals and teams.

Those attending the event will have dinner provided by Crystal’s Catering and More, with a cash bar by Martini Joe’s.

However, the highlight of the night is the trivia.

“Each year we host a contest for the Best Theme. Teams are encouraged to come dressed in costume, decorate their table and compete to win the Oscar for Best Theme” said Carpenter. “It is always fun to see how creative our teams are when it comes to this friendly competition.”

This year’s trivia contest will be conducted electronically using Kahoot. Each team will choose a name and designate a team captain to submit answers to the trivia questions using a smartphone. A set amount of time will be provided for each question and points will be awarded based on submission time. The correct answers will be provided immediately following each question.

The team with the most points at the end of trivia will be awarded the Oscar for Best Team. Each member will receive a trophy as well as prizes.

“This event is a perfect opportunity for businesses to treat their employees to a night out,” Carpenter said.

Multiple sponsorship levels are available, including: Executive Director, $1,000 provides two tables of eight; Producer, $500 provides one table of eight; Director, $250 provides one table of four. Individual tickets are available for $50.

Tickets and sponsorships may be purchased online at www.bgcsi.org/Oscars, calling Kassie Taylor at 618-457-8877 ext. 0014, or by mailing a check to BGCSI, PO Box 3092, Carbondale IL 62902.

River Radio, WSIL-TV, and Karina Neill Photography are the 2022 Presenting Studio Sponsors for Trivia Night at the Oscars.

