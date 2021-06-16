Boys and Girls Club's Marion site is nearing the finish line with SIH Community Benefits donation

MARION — Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois is getting closer to opening a new facility at 2706 W. Main St. in Marion, thanks in part to a donation from SIH Community Benefits.
SIH Community Benefits gave the club $50,000 during a press conference last week to sponsor the SIH Fine Arts Center. The center will have space for performing arts and visual arts.
"Through this donation, we are able to continue to live our mission of promoting the health and well-being of all people in the communities we serve,” Angie Bailey, SIH system director of community health, said.
Bailey explained that every few years, SIH assesses the health needs of those communities. The most recent assessment noted the need to address barriers to health care, as well as improving health behaviors. The work of Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois aligns directly with the efforts put forth by SIH.
The 2018 Community Health Needs Assessment found the following:
1) One in five children under age 18 live below the poverty line.
2) One in three come from single-parent homes.
3) The rate of child abuse in Southern Illinois is more than 20 percent.
Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois is on a mission to inspire and enable all young people to realize their full potential as caring, responsible and productive citizens. Their program center around three pillars: Academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.
“SIH has a long-standing history of working in collaboration with the Boys and Girls Club of Carbondale and looks forward to continuing our collaborations in Marion,” Bailey said.
“The journey to today started in 2018 when we changed our name,” Tina Carpenter, CEO of BGCSI.
The club’s name changed from Boys and Girls Club of Carbondale to Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois.
Carpenter echoed Bailey saying SIH and the club are strong partners.
“I am extremely grateful of your support in making it all happen,” Carpenter said.
The fine arts center is adjacent to the center's gaming and multi-purpose room. Carpenter said the goal is to add sliding doors to separate the rooms. When they need a bigger space, such as for awards celebration or a fundraiser, the doors can open to join the two rooms.
Marion Mayor Mike Absher did not know how much money or how long it would take to get a Boys and Girls Club in the city when he first talked about it during his mayoral campaign.
He is happy to see it nearing completion.
“The city council worked hard to envision what the city of Marion could be, but we can’t leave the most vulnerable in our community behind,” Absher said.
The Marion club is scheduled to open Aug. 21. Carpenter said they still need around $200,000 to make that happen.
“We need people to donate, so we can open our doors in August,” she said.
To make a donation, visit the club’s website bgcsi.org or call the main office at 618-457-8877.
