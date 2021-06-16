Boys and Girls Club's Marion site is nearing the finish line with SIH Community Benefits donation

“SIH has a long-standing history of working in collaboration with the Boys and Girls Club of Carbondale and looks forward to continuing our collaborations in Marion,” Bailey said.

“The journey to today started in 2018 when we changed our name,” Tina Carpenter, CEO of BGCSI.

The club’s name changed from Boys and Girls Club of Carbondale to Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois.

Carpenter echoed Bailey saying SIH and the club are strong partners.

“I am extremely grateful of your support in making it all happen,” Carpenter said.

The fine arts center is adjacent to the center's gaming and multi-purpose room. Carpenter said the goal is to add sliding doors to separate the rooms. When they need a bigger space, such as for awards celebration or a fundraiser, the doors can open to join the two rooms.

Marion Mayor Mike Absher did not know how much money or how long it would take to get a Boys and Girls Club in the city when he first talked about it during his mayoral campaign.

He is happy to see it nearing completion.