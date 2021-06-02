Buddy Bass fishing tournament returns to Crab Orchard Lake to benefit Special Olympics

MARION — Special Olympics Illinois Region K and Southern Illinois Bass Busters will head back to Crab Orchard Lake on Saturday for the second annual Buddy Bass Tournament to benefit Special Olympics Illinois.

Kim Talley, director of Special Olympics Illinois Region K, said last year’s tournament was one of the first events allowed on the lake last year after COVID-19 hit.

“We were able to put two people in each boat and have the tournament,” Talley said.

Teams will compete in pairs to bring home first place, and the top five teams will be recognized. Additional honors and awards will also be given to participants.

A mandatory, pre-tournament meeting for all teams will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Knights of Columbus Hall at 213 N. 16th St. in Herrin. Tournament applications will be accepted at the meeting.

“Everyone who wants to fish really needs to show up at the captain’s meeting," Talley said.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Special Olympics Illinois Region K which serves more than 1,600 athletes with intellectual disabilities in 24 counties of Southern Illinois.