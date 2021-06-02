Buddy Bass fishing tournament returns to Crab Orchard Lake to benefit Special Olympics

MARION — Special Olympics Illinois Region K and Southern Illinois Bass Busters will head back to Crab Orchard Lake on Saturday for the second annual Buddy Bass Tournament to benefit Special Olympics Illinois.
Kim Talley, director of Special Olympics Illinois Region K, said last year’s tournament was one of the first events allowed on the lake last year after COVID-19 hit.
“We were able to put two people in each boat and have the tournament,” Talley said.
Teams will compete in pairs to bring home first place, and the top five teams will be recognized. Additional honors and awards will also be given to participants.
A mandatory, pre-tournament meeting for all teams will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Knights of Columbus Hall at 213 N. 16th St. in Herrin. Tournament applications will be accepted at the meeting.
“Everyone who wants to fish really needs to show up at the captain’s meeting," Talley said.
Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Special Olympics Illinois Region K which serves more than 1,600 athletes with intellectual disabilities in 24 counties of Southern Illinois.
"The Southern Illinois Bass Busters are glad to support our local Special Olympics Illinois athletes with this tournament,” Mike Tompkins, one of the tournament chairmen, said in a press release. “We would like to have as many teams as possible, so please grab a partner and come fish for this worthy cause."
Talley praised Bass Busters and thanked them for their involvement with the tournament.
“Bass Busters just do an amazing job. Last year’s tournament was a success, and we are hoping for more teams to enter this year,” Talley said. “We are grateful to Bass Busters and appreciate their support of our athletes."
She added that the Southern Illinois community often bands together to help its members, like those who are athletes of Special Olympics.
Crab Orchard Lake is part of Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge. The nearly 7,000 acre lake has a maximum width of one mile and maximum depth of 30 feet, with 121 miles of shoreline. The refuge is maintained by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
To learn more about the tournament or to register, visit www.soill.org/regionk/.
