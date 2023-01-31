Cape Air gives the third and final proposal for passenger airline service in Marion

MARION — The third company to bid on Essential Air Service for Veteran’s Airport of Southern Illinois presented its proposal on Tuesday afternoon.

Cape Air, the current provider of Essential Air Service to the airport, explained its bid to a small in-person group and others in a virtual audience.

Cape Air officials, Andrew Bonney, senior vice president of planning, Matt Reinhardt, regional director of the Midwest and Montana Region, and Stacie Schuchardt, Midwest marketing manager, were responsible for presenting the proposal.

Cape Air is offering two choices for air service. The first is 36 flights per week to Lambert International Airport in St. Louis. The second matches their current offering of 24 flights to St. Louis and 12 flights to Nashville.

Cape Air became the provider of EAS in 2009. They began offering flights to St. Louis. After the previous bidding cycle, they added the option of flights to Nashville.

Bonney spoke on some of the advantages of passenger service from Cape Air.

Cape Air has partnerships with major carriers. Some of those include United, Delta, American, Alaskan, Hawaiian and Jet Blue. Bonney said Cape Air shows up on their websites.

Cape Air offers an electronic Travel Pass for frequent customers.

Their fleet of planes are Tecnum Travelers. Cape Air worked with the company from 2011 to 2019 to build small planes for commuter flights.

Each plane has nine passenger seats and two seats for pilots. They are equipped with Garmin G1000 avionics. The plane has a comfortable interior with USB ports for charging phones and other devices at each passenger seat.

Cape Air gives away a lot of tickets through donations to local organizations and businesses. Schuchardt said they work with SIU, Walker’s Bluff and area Chambers of Commerce.

“Cape Air likes to connect to the community and be partners with them,” she said.

Their proposal includes a budget of $65,000 for marketing.

Bonney said having smaller planes allows Cape Air to make more flights each week. Airlines with larger plans are only allowed to have 12 flights per week. That schedule does not connect as well to other flights.

“If you can’t get out and back, you’re going to drive,” Bonney said.

He explained that Cape Air has gone into airports to replace carriers with larger planes and have increased their enplanements.

Cape Air is proposing a 92% completion rate for flights. Bonney said 2% or 3% of that is controllable.

“You have a right to expect reliable service,” Bonney said.

Part of their recent issues have been because of the pilot shortage. Bonney said the shortage at Cape Air is really a shortage of captains. They have first officers, but they don’t have enough hours to be in charge of their planes.

Cape Air is working with a regional group that will allow them to take their first officers who have enough hours to be captains in the smaller planes. They can cone to work for Cape Air as captains and build their flight hours.

Reinhardt talked about the dual hubs and said they are growing the number of travelers to Nashville. The dual hubs both connect to Southwest. In Nashville, they also have smaller airlines of Frontier and Spirit, which travel to Florida.

The hubs also have international fights. St. Louis just expanded its flights to Germany and Nashville offers flights to London on British Airways.

The split service gives Cape Air the ability to reroute passengers from St. Louis to Nashville when the weather is bad. They did that for passengers this week.

Airport Director Doug Kimmel said all three proposals and a short survey will be on the Veteran’s Airport of Southern Illinois website through Feb. 8. Kimmel hopes everyone will read the proposals and take the two question survey to give the airport lots of input from the public.

The airport board meets Feb. 9 and will make a decision about which proposal to recommend to U.S. DOT.