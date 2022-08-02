Chef Wayne's Food Truck serves fresh, gourmet meals in Marion

MARION — Before the pandemic, Chef Wayne Arment grew a following for his gourmet meals served at Heartland Regional Medical Center. When the pandemic hit, the hospital was not allowed to let visitors in to eat lunch.

As things started to open up, the hospital was discussing corporate menus and Arment decided to leave.

Chef Wayne’s Food Truck, his new venture, opened Monday. Now, fans of Arment’s food can find him cooking in the parking lot of the Urology Institute, at Dr. R. Lawrence Hatchett’s office, just west of Heartland Regional Medical Center at 3401 Heartland St. The food truck will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until they are sold out for the day.

Arment said working for a corporation meant he could only venture out so far. In the beginning, the hospital let him develop a variety of dishes. When they started talking about a standard, corporate menu, which meant he would not be able to cook all of those dishes.

With a new food truck, he can cook his “fan favorites” and add to the menu.

“I can do whatever Wayne wants to do. It will be a better way of life,” he said with a laugh.

Arment will develop a month-long menu. The menu is set for August, which features some of the best sellers from his hospital menu, including Philly cheese steak, shrimp po' boy sandwiches and shrimp scampi.

“We’re using all fresh ingredients. Our beef has no antibiotics or hormones. It’s fresh, good food,” Arment said. “I’m using quality ingredients for a quality meal.”

Wednesday will feature burritos as big as your head in either chicken or ground beef. Thursday will be a pasta bar with shrimp or chicken in alfredo, cajun, or marinara sauce. Friday’s special is pulled pork sandwiches with homemade fries.

Arment said other popular items will be on the menu, including: surf and turf on Aug. 11 and Italian beef on Aug. 18.

Arment has two employees: Faye Frost, who is the other chef, and Rog.

He is trying to keep the cost of dishes down. Most dishes are $9 or $10. Surf and turf will be a little more at $12. Drinks are $1.

“I don’t want to overcharge, but food is pretty high right now,” Arment said.

Business was slower than Arment would really like, but he said it was giving him time to perfect his food preparation. He believes business will pick up as word spreads about his food truck.

Arment said he could serve as many as 2,000 people a day.

Arment already has drawn interest from other towns. He was approached to bring his food truck to Murphysboro and to the Apple Festival.

Arment is also working on a Facebook page for the business

“You’ve got to do what you want to do and what you love,” Arment said.