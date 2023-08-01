MARION — Contour Airline’s first flight from Marion to Chicago left Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois at 7:12 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Before boarding the plane, a short ceremony was held in Marion.

Matt Chaifetz, CEO of Contour Airlines, said the new flight service gives Southern Illinoisans access to the largest hub of air traffic in the nation and others access to Southern Illinois.

“We are looking forward to having you on a lot of flights to Chicago very soon,” Chaifetz said, adding that Contour is already offering an introductory fare through their website.

Doug Kimmel, director of Veterans Airport, introduced members of the airport authority: Marion Mayor Mike Absher, Carbondale Mayor Carolin Harvey, Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams, Steve Mitchell, economic development director for the city of Carbondale, and SIU Chancellor Austin Lane.

During the ceremony, Kimmel discussed the partnership between Marion and Carbondale and the role that partnership played in getting flights to Chicago.

“Everyone had a part in seeing this come to fruition,” Mayor Absher said.

“It’s going to be a game changer for all of Southern Illinois,” added Mayor Harvey.

Chancellor Lane said he and others from SIU had meetings scheduled in the Chicago region on Tuesday. They would work all day, then take the late flight back to Marion.

“It’s a game changer for the university as we grow enrollment,” Lane said.

“This is a special day for Southern Illinois, a day we’ll always remember,” State Sen. Dale Fowler said.

The inaugural flight also had regular passengers, media and others.

As Contour flight 3051 took off and gained altitude, six-year-old Elliette Fletcher watched out her window.

“I see a little house. I see a water tower,” Fletcher said to her dad.

Fletcher’s mom, Amanda Bliechner said the family planned to spend the night in Chicago with Elliette Fletcher and her two-year-old brother. They would return to Marion on Wednesday.

“This is a perfect opportunity to go up for a day,” Bliechner said. “This is perfect. I think we’re going to be using this service.”

Contour’s plane was built to hold 44 passengers, but they had it reconfigured for 30 passengers. That gives each seat about 36 inches of leg room.

In addition to regular snacks and beverages, Chaifetz provided complimentary mimosas for the first flight.

The flight landed at O’Hare International Airport and passengers were bused to Terminal 3. Contour is working on getting terminal access for the flights from Marion, but will have to wait for a terminal to be available.

The flight received a water cannon salute from O’Hare’s fire department while it taxied into the airport.

The flight was met at the gate by Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, Comptroller Susana Mendoza, Secretary of Transportation Omar Osmon and Commissioner Tracy Payne Henry of Chicago Department of Aviation. They did a ribbon cutting for the new flight with Fowler, Absher, and Lane.

“It’s a great day here at O’Hare as we welcome Contour’s first flight (from Marion),” Payne said. “You stand in the world’s second busiest airport.”

O’Hare has 900 direct flights per day, and 712,000 take offs and landings per year.

Payne happens to be a graduate of SIU, and Stratton, who was wearing a Saluki pin to honor her husband’s alma mater, said SIU is more accessible with the daily flights between Marion and Chicago.

“This is a very exciting moment not just for moving people, but for moving the state forward,” Stratton said.

Mendoza said there is no better way to unify the state’s north and south than this Contour flight.

“It will be a huge boom for tourism and an economic driver for the region,” Mendoza said.

She has already booked her flight to Southern Illinois for the beginning of the Du Quoin State Fair.

“There’s so much to see in Southern Illinois, it will blow your mind,” Mendoza said. “Have you ever been to Garden of the Gods? If not, you need to book a flight to Southern Illinois.”

Harvey, Absher, Lane and Fowler also made short statements in Chicago. Fowler said there was little left to say after Stratton and Mendoza talked about Southern Illinois.

He told the crowd his district covers the bottom 14 counties of the state. It has 20 state parks, 15 wineries and the Shawnee National Forest. Later this year, Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort will open.

The pilots for the flight were Capt. Lorenzo Rios and First Officer John Spear. Kim Ford was the stewardess.

Flight 3052 returned to Marion just after 11 a.m. The flight was only 43 minutes.

“It was amazing, especially coming back in 43 minutes. What a luxury to have in Southern Illinois,” Fowler said after returning to Marion.

“We have opened up Southern Illinois to Chicago,” Randy Youngblood, first vice chairman of Veterans Airport Board of Commissioners, said.

Flights can be booked at www.contourairlines.com.