Crab Orchard Kennel Club completes its 64th dog show

MARION — Crab Orchard Kennel Club's 64th dog show brought nearly 500 dogs to town for the two day event at The Pavilion in Marion.

080922-nws-dog-showruth.jpg

Ruth Ann Rabideau (left) of Pittsburg and Vickie Horn of Farmington, Missouri, show their Australian shepherds Saturday at Crab Orchard Kennel Club Dog Show in Marion. 

COKC member Natalie Weasel of Harrisburg showed her Coton de Tulear named 'Egyptian Coton’s Daimonds for Natalie', known at home as Sia. Sia was bred by Tracy and Kent McKown of Herrin.

Weasel also showed her black poodle named 'Natalie’s No Doubt'.

Weasel has been showing dogs for 10 years. She said it took about five years to learn the role of a dog handler.

080922-nws-dog-show-natalie (1).JPG

Judge Carolyn Taylor checks Sia, a Coton de Tulear showed and owned by Natalie Weasel of Harrisburg. 

Both of her breeds require specialized grooming to look their best. For owners of short-haired dogs with smooth coats, it seems a little fussy. A poodle that is being shown must have a certain cut. It takes hours to groom them for the show ring.

Her little dog, Sia, has long white hair and also takes some grooming. Weasel said she brushes Sia every day to keep her hair in good shape.

080922-nws-dog-show-tom.jpg

Tom Rabideau of Pittsburg shows his dog Frankie Saturday at Crab Orchard Kennel Club Dog Show in Marion.

Tom and Ruth Ann Rabideau, club members from Pittsburg, showed two dogs. Ruth Ann Rabideau has Australian Shepherds and showed 'Propwash Fired Up Patriot'. Tom Showed his Wirehaired Pointing Griffon named 'Glacier’s Luck Be a Lady', affectionately known as Frankie.

The competition pits each dog against standards for its breed, which are determined by the American Kennel Club. Dogs are judged by age, sex and their wins. The judge picks the best of each category to be judged for best of breed.

The winner then goes to the ring for the best of group competition. Dog breeds are divided into seven groups. The groups are sporting, hounds, working, terriers, toy, herding and non-sporting.

The winners from each group compete for the title best in show. The winner of the title is the dog that best exemplifies the standards of its breed.

Dogs compete in two classes, one includes professional dog handlers or agents. The other is for dogs shown by their owners. Each group chooses its own best of breed, group and overall best in show.

080922-nws-dog-show=claire.JPG

Claire Stretch of Goreville (left) works on her Basset Fauve de Bretagne dog Bonnie while Boo, her male dog, and Kim Miller watch. 

Although Ruth Ann Rabideau said Frankie doesn’t always behave for her, she stepped in for her husband to show Frankie on Sunday. The pair won best of breed and best of their group to compete for best of show. They finished fourth.

The winner of best of show Sunday was a Rottweiler called 'Keeper' shown by Holley Eldred.

Eldred won best of show three years ago at COKC Dog Show with Keeper’s grandfather. His dad won best reserve, a title given to the best dog of opposite sex as the winner. This year, Keeper kept Eldred’s reputation and the family name by winning.

080922-nws-dog-show-vickie.jpg

Vickie Horn of Farmington, Missouri, waits in the show ring with her Australian Shepherd male during the group competition on Saturday at Crab Orchard Kennel Club Dog Show in Marion.

Eldred is an agent, meaning she is paid to show dogs for other owners. She works at getting the dogs to love being with her in the ring. Keeper had to have his belly rubbed to celebrate the win.

The best reserve on Sunday was a Whippet named Adelle who was shown by Cheslie Smithey.

A German shepherd was named best in show on Saturday. Her name was Ruby and she was shown by Lennie Brown.

080922-nws-dog-show-jamie.jpg

Jamey Witmer shows a Saluki named Virtue's Woodward and Bernstein, called Bob, Saturday at Crab Orchard Kennel Club Dog Show in Marion.

Club member Claire Stretch of Goreville showed her two dogs, both Basset Fave de Bretagne. Their full names are 'Salow D’Aahroo Boogity Boogity', a male known as Boo, and 'S. Heloise du Rallye de Ramondens', a female known as Bonnie.

They competed in the open category.

For more information about Crab Orchard Kennel Club, visit their Facebook page.

