Crab Orchard Kennel Club hosts its 64th dog show

MARION — Marion is going to the dogs this weekend with the 64th Crab Orchard Kennel Club Dog Show.

The show will begin and 8:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at The Pavilion, 1602 Sioux Drive.

“We have 460 dogs entered for Saturday and 490 entered on Sunday,” Cheri White, Crab Orchard Kennel Club president, said.

White was the assistant chairman of the show committee. She stepped in as chairman when Donna Davison became ill.

The event started Friday evening with Canine Good Citizen and Trick Dog testing.

The event is two separate conformation shows, one Saturday and one Sunday. After the best in show competition on Saturday, a puppy show, Advanced Canine Good Citizen and Urban Canine Good Citizen tests, along with Trick Dog, are planned.

White explained that the club is affiliated with the American Kennel Club. That means the purpose of the dog show is to select breeding stock, like the judging of sheep or cattle at a county fair.

“A lot of people call a dog show a beauty contest, but it’s not. The judge has written standards for a breed and dogs are judged against that standard,” White said.

Each breed is first judged against other dogs of the same breed and a best of breed is chosen. The best of breeds are next judged against other dogs in their groups. The show includes seven groups: sporting, working, hound, terrier, toy, non-sporting and herding.

Winners of the seven groups will be named best of group. The group winners will go on to compete for best of show.

Best of show means the dog that is the best example of the breed standards for its breed.

“The end result is one best of show. Everybody’s a winner at 8:30 in the morning,” White said.

They also will go through the judging process for dogs handled by their owners.

Crab Orchard Kennel Club will have a junior handler's show Saturday and Sunday. The winner of each day's competition will receive a $300 scholarship to be used for college or a trade school.

White said people are welcome to come and watch the shows. Pets will not be allowed into the Pavilion for their safety. She said show dogs travel and may expose pets to germs they might not get otherwise. Pet dogs also can be stressed in the show atmosphere.

The show includes vendors in the lobby of the Pavilion. “They’ve got all the dog stuff you’d ever want,” White said.

Food will also be available at The Pavilion.

The club will have a raffle for dog-related items. Tickets will be sold Saturday and early Sunday. Prizes will be awarded at 10 a.m. Sunday. A 50-50 drawing will be held at the same time.

For more information, visit Crab Orchard Kennel Club’s Facebook page.