Deaconess to purchase Southern Illinois hospitals in Marion, Anna, Mount Vernon, Red Bud

MARION — Deaconess Health System Inc. and Deaconess Regional Healthcare Services Illinois Inc. have signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire Crossroads Community Hospital in Mount Vernon, Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Red Bud Regional Hospital in Red Bud and Union County Hospital in Anna.

“The network is a natural fit for us geographically and strategically, as we join its continuum of care for the Tri-State Area,” Ed Cunningham, vice president of Southern Illinois Market and CEO of Heartland Regional Medical Center, said in a press release. “We are excited to join this 130-year legacy of progressive, patient-centered care.”

Crossroads Community Hospital is a 47-bed facility offering inpatient and outpatient care, diagnostic imaging, emergency services and surgical care.

Heartland Regional Medical Center is a 106-bed facility offering a comprehensive range of health and hospital services, including diagnostic, medical, surgical, and emergency services.

Red Bud Regional Hospital is a 25-bed facility offering inpatient and outpatient care, emergency, medical and surgical services, rehabilitation, and diagnostic imaging. Connected to the hospital is a 115-bed skilled nursing facility.

Union County Hospital is a 25-bed facility with inpatient and outpatient care including emergency, medical and surgical services.

The purchase, subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions, is expected to be completed before the end of the year. At this time, the four Southern Illinois hospitals will join Deaconess’ continuum of care across a tri-state area.

Deaconess is located east of the Southern Illinois network and spans across 48 counties in Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. It has a footprint of 12 hospitals, including Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado and Lawrence County Memorial Hospital in Lawrenceville.

“We look forward to further enhancing access to quality care for our current and future patients in Southern Illinois,” said Shawn McCoy, the CEO of Deaconess. “As with other hospitals that have joined Deaconess in recent years, we will maximize the strengths of each organization to enhance the community’s most needed services.”

For more information about regional healthcare services in Illinois, visit www.Deaconess.com.