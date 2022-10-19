Disaster ready? Southern Illinois EMS personnel practice being resilient through chaos

MARION — Shawnee Preparedness and Response Coalition (SPARC) hosted the 10th annual Weathering the Storm Conference on Tuesday at The Pavilion. The conference brings together first responders, emergency services, hospital and health department staff and others to talk about disaster and preparedness for the day.

Keynote speaker for the conference was Tania Glenn, a counselor and first responder. She spoke on “Resilience through Chaos” which was about the ways to build resilience in EMS personnel.

Glenn has responded to several major disasters, including the bombing in Oklahoma City, the attack on the World Trade Center, and Hurricane Katrina.

She wanted to bring specific tools to the audience to help them deal with stress. She uses those same tools daily in her own life. For the most part she focuses on hydration, nutrition, rest and exercise.

The conference also included seminars, classes and demonstrations on a variety of topics.

The Air Evac Lifeteam landed at The Pavilion to talk about landing zone safety. Team members Jessica Roberts, Arian Emling, Beau McFarlin and pilot Keith Phillips flew in on a Bell 206 helicopter equipped as an air ambulance.

Their team always looks for a clear, flat surface to land.

“When we land a helicopter, we need a 100-foot by 100-foot space during the day and 200 by 200 feet at night,” Roberts said.

They want to know about any potential barriers, such as power lines, structures and debris in the landing zone. They look for anything that might be pulled up by winds caused by the helicopter’s blades.

“Power lines are hard to see, so they are the most dangerous,” Roberts said, adding that they are even hard to see with night vision goggles.

The first safety tip they gave is to stay away from the tail rotors on the helicopter. McFarlin demonstrated the place someone could stand without getting hurt. He and Roberts explained that the tail rotors move so fast they are almost invisible. They are also at a height a person can walk into them, causing a disastrous injury.

“It only takes a second to forget,” Roberts said.

When the helicopter first approached The Pavilion, they did what they call a reconnaissance check. They approached the landing zone and flew over without landing. Roberts explained they often do that to check the landing zone. On Wednesday, they spotted a drone in the air and noted its location.

“Drones in the air for us is very dangerous,” Roberts said.

The flight team will ask questions about the patient, such as the mechanism of their injury, weight and other information. It helps them prepare.

“There are a lot of different things to keep in our minds. We want to make sure we are good mechanically and with medication,” McFarlin said.

A variety of other classes and information was available.

SPARCC’s rescue Gator 4X6 vehicle was on display.

Marty Hagan, Hospital Regional Coordinating Center resource specialist, said the vehicle can act as a first responder’s vehicle and go into areas hard to reach in an ambulance.

The vehicle has a patient cot, backboard, SKED device for ice rescues, an automated external defibrillator and other items needed by first responders, as well as a radio, lights and siren.

SPARC has two similar vehicles and can deploy to areas where they are needed.

Another agency that was at the conference was MABAS District 45 hazardous materials trailer.

Lyndon Perzee said their district covers every county south of Franklin, Illinois. They can deal with hazardous materials such as diesel fuel, gasoline and the chemicals transported through the area on trains.

“We are the guys who dress up in the alien suits,” Perzee said.

The team has 30 people and their trailer carries a decontamination unit.