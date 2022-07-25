Don't miss Foghat at Marion Cultural and Civic Center on Sunday

Fans of rock music can see a classic group when Will Rock for Food presents Foghat at 7 p.m. Sunday in Marion Civic Center.

Foghat, which celebrated its 50th year in 2021, are the kings of boogie rock.

Today, founding drummer Roger Earl is joined by lead vocalist and guitarist Scott Holt, lead/slide guitarist Bryan Bassett and bass player Rodney O’Quinn. The group draws a variety of ages, from those who were teens in the 1970s to youngsters who learned of Foghat by playing Guitar Hero.

O’Quinn said they are thankful for the opportunity to get out and play again after dodging COVID-19.

“Before COVID we used to play 60 to 65 dates a year. We went from that to nothing,” O’Quinn said.

The band played 19 concerts in 2021 and is on track for about 45 this year.

O’Quinn said every band left the stage at the same time, and now, every band is trying to return at the same time with fewer venues. While some of the old venues have disappeared, O’Quinn said new ones have popped up.

O’Quinn was hand-picked by Craig Macgregor, bass player who had been with the band since the 1970s, to be his replacement in Foghat. He has now been with the band for seven years.

“As Roger likes to put it, they rescued me,” O’Quinn said with a laugh.

He said they are looking forward to performing in Marion. He said they can play venues that draw 20,000, but performing in small town venues of 500 to 1,500 they are ecstatic. Small towns really have a great response.

“First and foremost, the leader of this mess of merry men is Roger Earl. I’ve never seen someone who likes to play so much,” O’Quinn said.

He said he sees the work Earl puts in to be able to play. He practices every day and does stretches.

He added that Earl works to keep the band’s history going; however, they still want to make new music. O’Quinn added that the band has started working on a new project. They are writing music and expect to have a new CD out next year.

Those attending the concert will hear some newer songs along with the old classic Foghat hits.

“Everyone around here loves being creative, but it’s hard to beat the stuff that’s stood the test of time,” O’Quinn said. “At least we’re not one-hit wonders.”

They are also happy to be working with Will Rock for Food. O’Quinn said they love to help raise money to feed people. The proceeds of this concert will go to the Marion Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen at the Marion Ministerial Alliance.

He said every concert, he announces the band has been around 51 years, and he keep adding years. “When I was first learning to play, I thought Foghat was one of the bands I could play with,” O’Quinn said.

Now he is playing with them.

Tickets start at $40 and are available at Marion Cultural and Civic Center or online at marionccc.com.