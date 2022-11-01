Eats of the Week | Crown Brew Coffee Co. in Marion serves 'craft experience,' quality coffee

MARION — Justin McCraw believes the coffee drinks at Crown Brew Coffee at 107 Union St. in Marion are different because of the way they source their coffee and the way it is made.

“It is third wave coffee. It is a craft experience in coffee,” McCraw said.

The business sources its coffee from small farms that yield a higher quality of coffee.

McCraw said some of the favorite drinks of their customers are the cuban, a shot of espresso with sweetened, condensed milk that is steamed; the white turtle, white chocolate and caramel; Ethiopian pour-over; and a cortado, two ounces of espresso with two ounces of steamed milk.

Crown Brew Coffee is owned by Josh Benitone and Jared Gravatt. They first opened the coffee shop in downtown Carterville and built quite a following.

After some unforeseen circumstances, they began working on the building at 107 Union St. They did most of the work themselves, with the help of family and friends. In September 2020, Crown Brew Coffee opened its doors in Marion.

McCraw said the best part of working at Crown Brew is the community they are building.

As we talked, a couple approached the door. He told me their names and their regular coffee drinks.

“Do you want your regulars?” McCraw asked the couple, and their answer was yes.

They each wanted a cortado, one in a to-go cup.

He poured the cortado into a small glass cup. It was complete with “latte art” on the top.

“Pouring into smaller cups makes it harder to do latte art,” McCraw said, getting some agreement from coworker Sarah Jacobs.

Jacobs had just started at Crown Brew and McCraw was training her. Tuesday was her first day of steaming milk. She said the latte art is harder than it looks.

“Latte art is harder than it looks. I understand now why some shops choose not to do it,” McCraw said.

McCraw has worked at Crown Brew for about five years, plus one year in another coffee shop. He has spent 15 years in the service industry.

McCraw said Crown Brew employees have begun to collaborate on their signature drink menu.

“We collectively try drinks and decide what goes on a menu. We have the best signature drinks we’ve ever had,” he said.

As they began preparing to close, a drink order was emailed for lemonade and cold lattes.

“Cold brews are easy, but when you get a lot of them you have to stay clean and efficient,” McCraw said.

Crown Brew is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.