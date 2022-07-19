Eats of the Week | The Vault Café on the Tower Square in Marion

MARION — Rob Lundgren was not necessarily looking for a bank when he set out to open his own restaurant, but a century-old former financial institution turned out to be the perfect home for The Vault Café in Marion.

When Lundgren was looking for a location near Tower Square, an architect told him about the former financial institution right on the square. The first floor was empty and almost completely remodeled in another chef’s desire to open a restaurant.

“I put my face up against the window and looked in. That was it,” Lundgren, who was looking to step out on his own following years with the Bob Evans chain of restaurants, recalled.

The space featured towering ceilings, high windows and, of course, the namesake vault, complete with a table for four. While architecture and nostalgia appeals to customers, it is the food that customers bank on at The Vault. The restaurant, which is open daily for breakfast and lunch only, features food that Lundgren calls “simple.”

“We didn’t want a complicated menu,” he said. Really the idea behind the menu was to make it fast, because of the square, the business people have to be able to get in and get out. We wanted to be able to control what we had and do it really well, instead of having a bunch of mediocre things.”

Walk through the kitchen, and you will see kitchen staffers choreographing orders ranging from breakfast items to wraps and sandwiches, frequently turning from commercial cooler to griddle and from service shelf to a large, warming dispenser for syrup – a popular side for the 10-inch pancakes and French toast. They move with ease, preparing “The Money” – opened biscuits topped with gravy, scrambled eggs and cheese then moving to a Reuben sandwich. Most everything on the menu is available whenever the restaurant is open.

Lundgren said over its nearly ten years on the square, The Vault has become a popular spot for overnight workers from factories and medical centers for dinner when they get off work – when most of the rest of us are having breakfast.

“That’s the reason we make Reubens at 7 a.m.,” he said.

What you will not find at The Vault, however, is a fryer.

“We try to be a little bit healthier,” Lundgren added.

He called the morning selections “basic American breakfast:” omelets, eggs benedict, pancakes, biscuits and French toast. Lunch offerings include grilled chicken, hamburgers, club sandwiches, wraps and salads.

“We do a great chef salad,” the owner shared.

A veteran of decades in the restaurant business, Lundgren knows that it takes more than unique architecture and quality food to bring customers back.

“Sometimes at chain restaurants they just want to get you in and get you out,” he suggested. “I want to talk to you, ask about your family. I want people to feel like they are in my home, not just a number.”

The Vault Café on The Square is open 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday at 504 Tower Square Plaza in Marion.

