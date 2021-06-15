Entertainment, retail 'oasis' planned for old Marion mall site

MARION — Mayor Mike Absher says the old mall property — now called Oasis Mall — will be part of a retail and entertainment complex.
“As many of you know, it was a big part of my candidacy to encourage people, whether it was my ideas or someone else’s ideas, to re-envision what that mall could be,” Absher said Monday as he gave his State of the City address.
He said it was important because the city has about $20 million invested in infrastructure around the mall property.
The mall property was purchased in summer 2020 by Marion Center Project LLC, which listed Rodney Cabaness as owner and president. They also purchased the nearly 20-acre, attached parking.
They have also purchased other property near the mall, according to Absher, including the former Kokopelli Golf Course and clubhouse.
Cabaness and Shad Zimbro, best known as owners of Black Diamond Harley-Davidson in Marion, have begun renovating the properties.
Absher revealed some details about their plans, saying Cabaness gave him permission to share. However, he did caution to the crowd Monday that the property is still in development and plans are subject to change.
“I want to be very explicit. This is not a done deal. It’s nearly a done deal or I wouldn’t be showing it,” he said.
The Oasis development will include a multi-sports complex called Oasis Fields. It will have fields that can be adapted for different sporting events. Absher said the goal is to bring people each and every weekend to Marion.
Cabaness and Zimbro opened Black Diamond RV Superstore opened in early April 2018 and began selling recreational vehicles.
Absher said there are also plans for a picturesque park and campground; one thing Marion lacks is a campground for RVs.
Another element outside the mall will be Oasis Golf. The golf complex will include Big Shots, which is similar to Top Shelf Golf, an golfing entertainment and retail store.
They also have plans to put in an all-terrain vehicle test track that will complement a retail space inside and outside the mall and feature ATVs and ATV accessories. Absher said the ATV retail store will one of the largest in the world.
The atrium of Oasis Mall, which Absher called the mantlepiece of the development, will be geared to those seeking no-holds barred adventure.
The atrium will feature indoor skydiving, a zipline, a trampoline park, go karts, bumper cars and more. A family commons will feature themed entertainment and dining.
“What keeps occurring to me in the context of kids and families will never be able to say again that there’s nothing to do in Marion,” Absher said.
Absher called it an entertainment, dining and thrill complex.
He said the developers are using the name he suggested, Oasis. He made the suggested because it has become sort of a motto for the city.
Dillard’s, Target and Anderson’s Furniture will remain.
“I continue to describe Marion not as the hub of the universe, but as the oasis of opportunity,” Absher said.
Cabaness and Zimbro could could not be reached for comment through their spokesperson, Jeremy Pinkston.
