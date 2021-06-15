Entertainment, retail 'oasis' planned for old Marion mall site

MARION — Mayor Mike Absher says the old mall property — now called Oasis Mall — will be part of a retail and entertainment complex.

“As many of you know, it was a big part of my candidacy to encourage people, whether it was my ideas or someone else’s ideas, to re-envision what that mall could be,” Absher said Monday as he gave his State of the City address.

He said it was important because the city has about $20 million invested in infrastructure around the mall property.

The mall property was purchased in summer 2020 by Marion Center Project LLC, which listed Rodney Cabaness as owner and president. They also purchased the nearly 20-acre, attached parking.

They have also purchased other property near the mall, according to Absher, including the former Kokopelli Golf Course and clubhouse.

Cabaness and Shad Zimbro, best known as owners of Black Diamond Harley-Davidson in Marion, have begun renovating the properties.

Absher revealed some details about their plans, saying Cabaness gave him permission to share. However, he did caution to the crowd Monday that the property is still in development and plans are subject to change.