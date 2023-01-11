Flights in Southern Illinois were not affected by FAA problems on Wednesday

MARION — Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois saw no issues on Wednesday morning as thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed after a government system that offers safety and other information to pilots broke down.

Airport Director Doug Kimmel said Cape Air’s first flight, which leaves the airport at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning for St. Louis, departed before Cape Air received notification of a problem and the nationwide grounding of flights.

“Everything was lifted and they were able to go again,” Kimmel said.

The grounding of flights was lifted at about 8 a.m. Central time, which allowed the airline’s second flight, also to St. Louis, to depart on time at 8:48 a.m. Cape Air’s flight to Nashville was to leave on time at 11:11 a.m. as well.

However, some flights at larger airports were expected to be stranded on the ground or delayed for hours.

Kimmel was away from the airport on Wednesday, but kept in touch with staff at the airport.

The breakdown was in a somewhat antiquated computer system that generates alerts called NOTAM or Notice to Air Missions. Before a flight takes off, pilots and airline dispatchers must review the notices, which include details about weather, runway closures or construction and other information that could affect the flight.

“NOTAM is like an electronic bulletin board that posts information for pilots to see,” Kimmel said. “It is a way to disseminate reliable information for pilots.”

According to FAA advisories, the NOTAM system failed at 8:28 p.m. Tuesday, preventing new or amended notices from being distributed to pilots. The FAA resorted to a telephone hotline to keep departures flying overnight, but as daytime traffic picked up, the phone system became overwhelmed.

The FAA ordered all departing flights grounded early Wednesday morning, affecting all passenger and cargo flights. Some medical flights could get clearance, and the outage did not affect any military operations.

More than 1,200 flights were cancelled and more than 8,500 flights were delayed by early afternoon on the East Coast, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

Airports in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta saw 30% to 40% of flights delayed.

“There was a systems issue overnight that led to a ground stop because of the way safety information was moving through the system,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said during a news conference. Although the problem was soon fixed, he warned that travelers could expect to see some effects “rippling through the system.”

Buttigieg said his agency would now try to learn why the NOTAM system went down.

Buttigieg emphasized that “Safety is going to be our north star, as it always is.”

“We are now pivoting to focus on understanding the causes of the issue,” he said.

Southern Illinois Airport does not have commercial flights, so it had no issues.