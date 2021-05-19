Heartland Regional serves up lunch for EMS workers after 'challenging' year

The men faced last-minute cancellations due to COVID exposure, along with extra requirements to stay safe. In spite of the pandemic, they finished their training.

“I don’t know any other way,” Gamble said.

Both men have second EMS jobs — Boaz at United Medical Response and Gamble at Carterville Fire Department.

Marion Police Chief David Fitts said the pandemic hasn’t affected his department as much as some EMS providers.

“We still have to do our job no matter. We don’t always have time to worry about whether we have a mask on or not,” he said.

Two ambulance squads with United Medical Response drove through for lunch — Jason Akin, Theresa Tison, Josh Panzir and Brandon Davis.

“It was the worst year I’ve ever worked with all the rules changing and precautions taken to protect myself and my family,” Tison said. Tison has worked in EMS on and off for 13 years beginning in 1997.

Davis said all the changes added to the stress that normally accompanies a job in EMS, along with people being quarantined for exposure to COVID-19.