Heartland Regional serves up lunch for EMS workers after 'challenging' year

MARION — The past year has been stressful for everyone, especially for the region’s first responders.
To celebrate National EMS Week — designated to honor emergency medical service providers and first responders — Heartland Regional Medical Center hosted a drive-through barbecue luncheon Wednesday at the hospital.
Staff at the hospital teamed up with Hands of Hope Foundation’s Operation BBQ’d to provide lunch to as many as 400 first responders, including law enforcement, fire services, emergency medical services and emergency management officials. They were given pulled pork, ribs and barbecued chicken with baked beans and slaw.
Roy Sweet and Qurina Young, who work for Medic One in Marion, recalled the past year as stressful and busy. Sweet has worked in EMS for 11 years, but Young is finishing her first year in EMS.
“It’s definitely challenging, but it’s all I know. I’ve gotten a lot of good experience,” Young said.
Kyle Boaz and Morgan Gamble, of Lake Egypt Fire Protection District, completed 700 hours of fire and EMS training during the pandemic. The training was all online, then they had to schedule clinical experiences.
“It was trying to figure out the hands-on training with all the COVID requirements,” Boaz said.
The men faced last-minute cancellations due to COVID exposure, along with extra requirements to stay safe. In spite of the pandemic, they finished their training.
“I don’t know any other way,” Gamble said.
Both men have second EMS jobs — Boaz at United Medical Response and Gamble at Carterville Fire Department.
Marion Police Chief David Fitts said the pandemic hasn’t affected his department as much as some EMS providers.
“We still have to do our job no matter. We don’t always have time to worry about whether we have a mask on or not,” he said.
Two ambulance squads with United Medical Response drove through for lunch — Jason Akin, Theresa Tison, Josh Panzir and Brandon Davis.
“It was the worst year I’ve ever worked with all the rules changing and precautions taken to protect myself and my family,” Tison said. Tison has worked in EMS on and off for 13 years beginning in 1997.
Davis said all the changes added to the stress that normally accompanies a job in EMS, along with people being quarantined for exposure to COVID-19.
According to JJ King, EMS coordinator at HRMC and an emergency room nurse, the hospital tries to host some kind of event each year during National EMS Week to show appreciation for EMS and first responders.
“Being in EMS, they don’t always have time to sit and eat. This way, they will have something when they get back to their stations,” King said.
She added that the past year has been trying for EMS because of the pandemic — just having to wear additional PPE has been trying. The luncheon is a small way to thank first responders.
“I really appreciate them reaching out to us to be a part of the luncheon,” Pastor Troy Benitone, executive director of Hands of Hope Foundation, said.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078