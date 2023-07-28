MARION — Jane Seitz, executive director of the Illinois Raptor Center in Decatur, and Jacques Nuzzo, program director at the center, visited The Hub to teach children in kindergarten through fifth grade about birds of prey and what Ameren and the Illinois Raptor Center are doing to protect birds.

Nuzzo told the children he got interested in raptors because of a first-hand encounter with the birds near his backyard when he was a child.

“I was outside enjoying nature and had an experience with a bird that changed my life,” Nuzzo said.

He was exploring woods adjacent to his backyard, disobeying his mother to cross a creek leading into a prairie lot. Nuzzo was looking for insects and reptiles in the grass and heard clucking. Fearing it was the neighbors mean rooster, he ran.

Nuzzo scared a flock of about 30 pheasants, and they took flight. One pheasant had trouble keeping up with the flock. A larger bird seemed to be pursuing the slower pheasant, then slammed into it. He saw the bird, a red-tailed hawk, kill the pheasant and begin eating it.

His mother took him to the library, where Nuzzo learned he had seen a raptor.

He asked the children what makes a raptor.

One child said raptors hunt and eat their prey. Nuzzo said that isn’t very special in the bird world. Robins, crows and even hummingbirds hunt for their food.

What makes a raptor is they have specialized beaks that are curved like a hook and clawed feet called talons.

Nuzzo and Seitz brought four different birds of prey to Marion. Three of them were injured and their injuries did not allow them to be returned to the wild. The fourth bird was bred in captivity.

The first bird the children met was a male, red-tailed hawk named Ash.

“If you see a hawk, where is it?” Nuzzo asked the children.

He explained that hawks will sit at the highest point. That sometimes is the top of a utility pole. The hawk sits and looks around, like Ash was doing at The Hub, often watching an open field. The red-tailed hawk is the only Illinois hawk that hunts in an open field.

They like to nest on metal structures and towers. That often means the top of a metal power pole, which puts them next to powerful electricity sources. Ameren does not disturb the nest until the babies are gone. Nuzzo is one of the birders who checks their nests for baby hawks.

The children were introduced to Sam, a male peregrine falcon. Nuzzo said he and Sam do not get along, so he stayed away from Seitz and the bird.

The children learned that peregrine falcons dive at a high speed and the process created by Cornell University’s ornithology lab to test the speed. They also learned Ameren provides boxes for falcon nests.

The next visiting bird was Reaper, a barn owl. They learned that owls have big eyes and ears and a silent bite. They also make no sound when they fly.

Nuzzo told them that owls can see in the dark or very low light. They hear their prey underground and sneak up on them without making a sound. They also sit differently than a hawk. An owl sits with two toes in front and two in back. A hawk has three toes in front and one in back.

The last visitor was a turkey vulture named Water.

“Vultures don’t hunt, they scavenge,” Nuzzo said. “This is nature’s cleanup crew.”

He said vultures have a massive wing span. Water, a small male bird, has a wing span of six feet. This means that a vulture sitting on an electrical pole can reach from one wire to the wire on the opposite side and electrocute themselves and causing power outages.

Ameren is working to protect the birds. They can make the cross beams on their poles wider to prevent vultures from reaching both sides. They also are installing rubber bumpers to keep the birds safe.

Nuzzo told the children there is an easy way to learn more about vultures – go outside.

“Human beings protect what they love,” Nuzzo said.

Jennifer Lee, a community relations executive for Ameren, gave the children stuffed owls with bandanas that say Ameren Illinois.

To learn more about the Illinois Raptor Center, visit illinoisraptorcenter.org.