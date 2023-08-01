Have you ever had to wait in line when visiting a local office of the Department of Motor Vehicles? Of course you have. In some Illinois locations, that wait may now be over thanks to a new Skip-the-Line program.

In an effort to improve customer service and eliminate the unpredictability of wait times at Illinois DMVs, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias will begin implementing a Skip-the-Line program starting Sept. 1 at 44 of the busiest DMVs in the state.

One of those Skip-the-Line locations is at 1905 Rendleman St. in Marion, where commercial drivers license services will be available.

“Customers will save time by skipping the line,” Giannoulias said. “Our goal is to eliminate the time tax that has plagued Illinoisans for years, forcing them to stand in long lines wasting time – just to conduct basic services. Extending hours at all DMVs and requiring appointments at our 44 highest-volume facilities is the most efficient way to get the services you need quickly and without the headache of unpredictable wait times.”

The new Skip-the-Line service includes:

Simplified Online Services: Customers are encouraged to take advantage of the many services offered online at ilsos.gov. Those include renewing a driver’s license or ID card and purchasing license plate stickers online.

The easiest way to “skip the line” is to use the online services. Driver’s licenses, ID cards or license stickers are delivered in the mail.

Appointment Scheduling: Customers will be required to make appointments for in-person visits to get a REAL ID, driver’s licenses, ID card services and for in-car driving tests.

Those seeking vehicle-related services, such as title and registration or renewing their license plate sticker, will not need to make an appointment and can just walk in.

Upon arrival, customers will check in with DMV staff and “skip the line,” eliminating lines and unpredictable wait times. Illinoisans may visit ilsos.gov or call 844-817-4649 to schedule an appointment.

Although not all Illinois DMV locations will adopt the new program, all 138 DMV facilities across the state will begin to expand their hours starting Sept. 1. When all DMVs statewide extend their hours of operation, 16 of them will be open six days a week, Monday through Saturday.

All other DMVs will change their days and hours of operation to 8 a.m. on Monday through 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Both the Marion and Carbondale offices will be open from 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, but Marion will be one of the 16 offices open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Marion will adopt the Skip-the-line program, making it an appointment-only facility.

The appointment-only facilities include 24 suburban Chicago DMVs and 20 DMVs in central and Southern Illinois. These DMVs see the highest volume of people, making them the busiest facilities in the state.

An instruction video on how to schedule an appointment is available on YouTube.

In addition to Marion, other appointment-only facilities include DMVs in Belleville, Belvidere, Bethalto, Bloomington, Bradley, Champaign, Decatur, DeKalb, Edwardsville, Galesburg, Granite City, Moline, Morris, Pekin, Peoria, Quincy, Rockford, Springfield and Tilton.