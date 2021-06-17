Interactive map: Marion invites visitors downtown as city expands 'mural walk'

MARION — One component of the city of Marion’s downtown revitalization plan is ready for visitors: the Marion Mural Walk.
Allison Hasler, community programs director for the city, said 11 murals are complete and a twelfth is nearing completion.
During his State of the City presentation earlier this week, Mayor Mike Absher showed a map with the locations of each mural. Clicking on the map points will take you to more information about that specific mural and its location. The map is available with the online version of this story at thesouthern.com.
Hasler said the map will be available on the city’s website and Facebook pages. She is working on the city website. She said the finished product will have more information of interest to those visiting Marion.
Early this year, the city of Marion identified ideal locations for murals and put out a call for artists. The goal is for the city’s murals to be recognized as a formal mural district. To achieve that goal, the city had to have seven murals within walking distance of each other.
The city awarded mini grants of $1,500 for the following murals:
- John Brown’s on the Square: “Let it Ride” by DAAS, Austin Texas;
- Swinford Publications Building: “Postcards from the Past” by Kris Killman of Marion.
- Marion Cultural and Civic Center: “A Night to Remember” by Matt “Kiptoe” Dean of Yucca Valley, California.
- Perfectly Posh: “Your Vibe Attracts Your Tribe” by Rebecca Williams of Johnston City.
- Bennie’s Italian Foods: “On Top of Spaghetti” by Jordan Murphy of West Frankfort.
- The Goodall Building: “End of a Shift” by Shawn Vincelette of Atlanta, Georgia.
- future Marion City Hall: “Greetings From…” by Shawn Vincelette of Atlanta, Georgia.
- M Boutique: “Ikebana Series” by DAAS of Austin Texas.
- Tower Square Pizza: “A Slice of America” by Madeline Deiters of Marion.
Hasler said the group includes artists from as far away as California and Texas, as well as many Southern Illinois artists. They are professional artists and hobby artists.
Shawn Vincelette lives in Atlanta now, but he is a Marion native.
“He comes back often to visit. He’s very passionate about Marion,” Hasler said.
Madeline Deiters is the youngest artist in the group. Hasler said she turned 14 after submitting her proposal for Tower Square Pizza.
“This is most likely her first commissioned art piece,” Hasler said.
Some of the murals are complete. An additional five murals should be completed by the fall.
With 11 completed murals, Marion Mural Walk is already seeing some traffic.
Josh Benson, director of Marion Cultural and Civic Center, has already led walking tours of the murals, including several classes from Marion elementary schools.
