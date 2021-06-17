Interactive map: Marion invites visitors downtown as city expands 'mural walk'

MARION — One component of the city of Marion’s downtown revitalization plan is ready for visitors: the Marion Mural Walk.

Allison Hasler, community programs director for the city, said 11 murals are complete and a twelfth is nearing completion.

During his State of the City presentation earlier this week, Mayor Mike Absher showed a map with the locations of each mural. Clicking on the map points will take you to more information about that specific mural and its location. The map is available with the online version of this story at thesouthern.com.

Hasler said the map will be available on the city’s website and Facebook pages. She is working on the city website. She said the finished product will have more information of interest to those visiting Marion.

Early this year, the city of Marion identified ideal locations for murals and put out a call for artists. The goal is for the city’s murals to be recognized as a formal mural district. To achieve that goal, the city had to have seven murals within walking distance of each other.

The city awarded mini grants of $1,500 for the following murals: