MARION — Officials from Ameren Illinois hosted an Emergency Preparedness Open House on Wednesday at its Marion Operating Center to give first responders, emergency management staff, city officials and elected officials a chance to see how Ameren prepares for storms.

Tour guides for the open house included Jason Klein, regional director of south electrical services; Justin Doerr, regional director of gas operations; and Patrick Smith, senior vice president of electrical operations and technical services.

Brian Dailey showed visitors an emergency trailer used to outfit workers to repair gas lines. The trailer can equip 10 people to enter and repair an excavation with a gas leak. Tools can squeeze closed a two-inch metal line.

“One of the factors of us doing our job well is us doing our job without you knowing we are doing it,” Smith said.

Dailey also talked about the vapor extractor unit. The machinery works like a large vacuum to remove gas under pavement.

“This can run several hours to get rid of gas in the ground,” Dailey said.

The equipment can also pinpoint a leak. A leak is the last thing you want to have when dealing with gas.

Kyle Seitz talked about an advanced mobile leak survey car. The top of the car is equipped with a sensor to detect gas leaks.

“We use it to get to small leaks before they become bigger,” Seitz said.

The equipment typically runs at night when it’s cooler and the air is smoother. It was used recently in Mount Vernon when another company damaged gas lines.

They also displayed a trailer with tanks of compressed natural gas. The tanks can be used to supply gas to 300 to 400 meters of building/land for three or four days.

The equipment was recently used at Quatro's in Carbondale. Quatro’s needed to replace some equipment. Ameren set up their emergency equipment to supply gas to the restaurant.

Smith said the equipment can disrupt interruptions to gas service.

They also showed visitors emergency electrical equipment.

Marquis Lamp talked about a mobile substation. Their equipment can plug into a substation to keep the power on in your home. Ameren has 22 mobile substations across the state.

Scott Horn explained that Ameren has a truck with a large drill that can operate off-road and in about six feet of water.

“We can use it when other equipment can’t get to a spot,” Horn said.

The truck was recently used for floods in the Cache River bottoms and in Alto Pass.

Hank Beckett, supply chain supervisor, showed visitors a storm trailer. The trailer carries 400 new home service units and can equip about 400 linemen for about two and a half days after a big storm.

“This is really a continuation of learning from the past,” said Smith, a former lineman. “Then trailers take items from a warehouse, like the one in Marion, to where they are needed.”

The trailers also get linemen working faster and more efficiently, even those who work in a mutual aid situation.

Beckett said Ameren had 12 trailers in the field for storms at the end of March.

“It saves miles of travel and time to get power on quickly,” Smith said.

Storm trailers and other equipment can be staged if a storm is forecast.

Smith said much of Ameren’s response plan was born from past experience with storms and outages. However, none of the equipment works without a highly skilled and well-trained staff. Ameren staff does training every week, sometimes every day, to make sure they are sharp and efficient.

Ameren oversees 50,000 miles of electrical lines and 19,000 miles of natural gas lines. They have already replaced 500 electrical poles this year.