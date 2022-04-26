Landmarks Illinois, Banterra to fund new grant program for historic renovation

MARION — Have you ever seen an old building and thought it would be a place for a restaurant or boutique?

Landmarks Illinois, along with partner Banterra Bank, announced a new partnership Tuesday to help restore historic buildings in Southern Illinois.

The Landmarks Illinois Banterra Bank Preserve Southern Illinois Grant Program will provide assistance to preserve or rehabilitate historic structures in downtowns and other commercial corridors in Southern Illinois.

Jeff Mayer of Marion grew up two blocks from the square and says he rode his bicycle around the square “a million times.”

As a child, Mayer watched the buildings around the square close and their businesses move on. After Mayor Mike Absher was elected, he had a vision of that downtown area. Mayer bought the Goodall Building and a few other local people purchased buildings. They all began working to improve that part of town, he said.

He purchased the Goodall Building in 2020 on Tower Square and is renovating the building to house retail and residential spaces.

The main floor of the building will be home to Granny Puckett’s Bakery, with an event center on the east side of the floor. The upper floor will be luxury apartments with a great view, according to Mayer. The building also has a walkout basement with lots of natural light.

Mayer does not have a tenant for the bottom floor yet. He would like to see another restaurant there. That space was home to the Uptowner and the Gym Café in the past.

“It’s just very exciting,” Mayer said.

Although Mayer is financing renovations of the Goodall building, this is the type of project that Landmarks Illinois and Banterra will give grants.

“We understand our priority right here in Marion,” Absher said. “We have already started with a lot of private and grant investment.”

Currently, several buildings around Tower Square are undergoing renovations.

Bonnie McDonald, president and CEO of Landmarks Illinois, said Marion was the perfect backdrop for the announcement of the new grant.

Landmarks Illinois has saved 24,000 historic places, and helps people save places that are important to their communities.

In its 51-year history, this is the first time Landmarks Illinois has created a grant for an economic region working with a partner.

“Southern Illinois is a beautiful part of our state with rich history and downtowns,” McDonald said, adding that this grant is specific to Southern Illinois.

Jeff May, CEO of Banterra Bank, said Jennifer Spence, their marketing director, serves on the board of Landmarks Illinois. She approached them about sponsoring a program for historic preservation and development. Banterra has 40 locations in six states, 25 of them in Southern Illinois.

“It was a no-brainer for us,” May said.

Landmarks Illinois and Banterra are committing $20,000 for the initial two-year program, $10,000 each year. Grants will range from $500 to $2,500 each, based on project needs.

May and McDonald hope other corporations will join their efforts to help fund the grants. McDonald also would like to have partners in other areas of Illinois to create similar programs.

Following the press conference, a reception was held in the Goodall Building, one of several buildings open for people to see.

Grants will be awarded twice a year. The first deadline for applications will be July 15. Visit www.landmarks.org for specific guidelines and to submit an application.

