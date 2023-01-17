Legislators focus on gun law during town hall meeting in Marion

MARION — State Sens. Dale Fowler and Terri Bryant and State Reps. Dave Severin, David Friess, Patrick Windhorst, Paul Jacobs and Charlie Meier hosted a town hall meeting Tuesday evening the Marion Civic Center.

Although the meeting was scheduled before HB 5471 was passed and signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, the new law was the focus of the meeting. A few other pieces of legislation, including sex education, abortion and the SAFE-T Act were also discussed.

Windhorst used a timeline to show how quickly the gun legislation was passed into law. The bill was introduced Dec. 1. Three subject matter hearings were held in Chicago in December. The bill was first voted on in the Illinois Senate on Jan. 5, one day after the lame duck legislative sessions began. Through the process of voting and discussion, the bill became HB 5471.

That bill was passed in the Senate on Jan. 9 and the House on Jan. 10. It was signed into law by Pritzker the same day, Jan. 10. The whole process only took 41 days.

“Each of us has a duty – a sworn duty – to uphold the constitution and that includes the Second Amendment,” Windhorst said.

Besides banning 172 guns, the law also requires gun owners who already own any of those guns to register them with Illinois State Police before Jan. 1, 2024. Those caught with an unregistered gun could be convicted of a Class A misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to 364 days in prison and a fine. A second offense would be considered a Class 3 felony.

The legislators posed a question asking if the law is constitutional. Kelvin Curtis of the National Rifle Association and Richard Pearson of Illinois State Rifle Association joined the legislators to answer the question. Both said the law violates the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and the Illinois State Constitution.

“This time we’re going to fight in the legal system, and we’re going to win,” Curtis said.

Pearson said ISRA was prepared to file a lawsuit Wednesday morning and was prepared to take the battle to the U.S. Supreme Court, if necessary.

Curtis said the NRA is preparing a lawsuit, too.

“Your rights were infringed upon, and we’re not going to stand for it,” Curtis told the crowd at the civic center.

Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich asked the crowd if they believed in the Second Amendment, which was answered with loud cheers.

“We’re targeting the wrong people with this legislation,” Diederich said, adding that the police have no business getting behind an unconstitutional law.

The legislators are all serving in new districts. They each reminded everyone of their new district numbers and the counties they represent.

Fowler talked about SB 208, the paid leave bill. It allows every worker in Illinois 40 hours per year of time off without any excuses required.

Bryant talked about the abortion bill, HB 4664, saying Illinois has the most extensive abortion laws in the country and probably the world.

Parts of the law violate the Constitution of the United States, according to Bryant.

Meier talked about HB 4412, the solar and wind bill. He explained issues that could be problematic for rural land owners.

The legislators also gave a preview of the 2023 legislative session and answered a few questions from the audience.

The questions were focused on the gun law and whether or not it is constitutional.

After the question and answer period, several people spoke out from the audience, including a lady from Pulaski County who asked why no women were recognized or questions from women were asked.

Those in the audience were told they could learn about bills and see how their legislators voted by going to ilga.gov.

Pearson told the crowd the ISRA has a tutorial on filing witness slips to legislation on their website, isra.org.