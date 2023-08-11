MARION — Finding Forever Animal Rescue and Thrift Shop is asking citizens of Southern Illinois for help. The organization is in a contest to win $10,000 from Invisible Fence.

The Invisible Fence Company has a mission to keep pets safely contained and in their forever homes, as stated on their website, and they are asking people to nominate their local animal shelters into a contest to win a grand prize of $10,000 in honor of Lost Pet Prevention Month.

Finding Forever Animal Rescue has posted a link for voting on its Facebook page. Voting will continue through Aug. 31.

Finding Forever started in 2016 as an organization to trap stray cats, spay or neuter them, then release them. Many adult stray cats are hard to rehome as they are used to roaming free and may be skittish around people.

As the organization worked and grew, they started a thrift shop to help fund their efforts, then added a new shelter and combined the locations of the thrift shop and shelter.

While the organization was created to help spay and neuter cats, their efforts have grown. They now take in cats, kittens, dogs and puppies to help find them forever homes. In 2023 alone, they had placed 174 pets into forever homes.

“Dogs are kept in foster homes so we can get an idea of how they’ll do in homes. We can see how they interact with other dogs, cats and people,” Amberly Gaudreau, manager of the Finding Forever facility, said. “It’s a lot more beneficial for them.”

Cats and kittens are housed in the group’s shelter. They operate two free roam rooms, one for cats and the other for kittens, where they can move around freely and interact with other cats.

“Winnie and Willow are our longest kitten residents,” Gaudreau said.

The pair of female kittens has a special adoption price of $40 for the two of them. Gaudreau explained that two kittens do well together, especially if the people in the home work.

Adoption fees generally run from $75 to $250 for cats and kittens, $150 to $450 for dogs and puppies. Appointments are required to meet a dog or puppy.

Many cats and kittens have their adoption fees partially sponsored. They are posted on the group’s Facebook page.

The cat adoption fee includes: Spay or neuter, rabies vaccination for cats older than 4 months, distemper vaccination, microchip, flea treatment and getting them started on dewormer.

The dog adoption fee includes: Spay or neuter, rabies vaccination for dogs over four months, distemper vaccination, Bordetella vaccination, microchip, flea treatment and getting them started on dewormer.

Finding Forever also offers a low cost spay or neuter option for felines. A $60 cash deposit is required to set up an appointment. Stop by the thrift store at 1117 E. Main St. in Marion with your cash deposit to get signed up.

Cats are required to either be ear-tipped or microchipped when they are spayed or neutered. The ear-tipped option costs $70. The microchip option is $90. Both options include a rabies shot.

A full service option is $135 and includes a microchip, rabies and distemper vaccinations, nail trim, pain medication and ear cleaning. One or more of these services may be added to the standard options.

For more information about times available and other spay and neuter information, visit www.findingforeveranimalrescue.org.

Gaudreau said they try to keep their number of cats and kittens in the shelter lower. It helps prevent illness.

“Twenty to 35 cats at any one time is typical,” Gaudreau said.

The thrift store operates entirely from donations. They accept donations of household goods, collectibles and clothing in good condition. (They take everything except mattresses and box televisions.)

For people with a truckload of things to donate, Gaudreau said they must call and schedule a time to make sure volunteers are available to unload the items.

The store and shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Cash donations can be made on their website.