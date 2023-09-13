MARION — Marion City Council held a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss the Millennium Destination Development LLC and the passage of the city’s first STAR Bond project.

With its passage, the development of the STAR Bond District in Marion will be the first of its kind in the state of Illinois.

In 2010, the Illinois General Assembly passed the Innovation Development and Economy Act, which allows municipalities to issue sales tax and revenue (STAR) bonds. That same year, Marion created the STAR Bond District.

In 2018, Rodney Cabeness and Shad Zimbro’s group Millennium Destination Development LLC began working on a development plan for the old mall and areas surrounding it. He and Marion Mayor Mike Absher found the area to be part of the city’s STAR Bond District.

They worked with the Illinois Department of Revenue and the city to make their proposed development of the area eligible for a STAR Bond project.

He said the project has two goals. The first is to get people to come to Southern Illinois. The second is to make sure people have a great experience when they are in Southern Illinois.

The initial project will be a destination retailer.

Oasis Outdoors will have 350,000 square feet and will be one of the largest retailers in the nation. It will have multiple components like modular homes and all-terrain vehicles. It will include entertainment and attractions, such as Oasis Golf (a Top Golf type of business), go karts, virtual reality, laser tag, arcades, a climbing wall and a bowling alley.

In addition to Oasis Outdoors in the space of the former mall, a retail shopping center is planned on the southeast side of Illinois Route 13. Oasis Golf and pickleball courts will be northeast of the mall property. Mountain Dew Park, which has hosted more than 300 events already, is included, as well as Kokopelli Golf Course.

A multi-use sports complex will be included in the next project. The planned complex is projected to bring in hundreds of thousands of people. Cabaness said it took Black Diamond Harley Davidson 15 years to draw people from 34 states. The sports complex is expected to do that in three years.

A question and answer period drew few questions and comments.

The council ended the hearing and returned to its special meeting. The only business was to approve the project. It passed unanimously.

After the meeting was adjourned, Absher called his chief of staff Cody Moake to the stage and Illinois Department of Revenue Director Harris. He hand-delivered a copy of the project to Harris.

The city will now begin the process of issuing STAR bonds. That process has to be completed before the end of June 2024.