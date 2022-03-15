Marion City Council rejects zoning for machine shop on Creal Springs Road

MARION — The Marion City Council on Monday night denied a zoning recommendation needed for a business owner's proposal to add a machine shop to an existing business at 700 Old Creal Springs Road.

Darrell Ross owns a business that manufactures mining parts and ships them out. Currently the manufacturing part of the business is in Galatia.

The assembly and shipping of the parts of the business are in Marion. He wants to build a machine shop in Marion to save the cost of traveling between the two locations.

“What we’d like to do is bring everything to Marion,” Ross said. “We want to get everything centralized here.”

Ross provided the city council members pictures of his manufacturing business in Galatia and explained the business.

Ross owns several other properties in that area of the city.

Opponents speak out

Residents who own homes nearby are opposed to the machine shop being built at that location. They are worried about noise, additional traffic and the possibility of the business expanding in the future. About 15 residents attended the meeting.

Jerry Beasley gave the council a petition signed by more than 20 residents living in the area.

He and his son, Brent, told the council the permit Ross applied for was a special-use commercial. They said a machine shop should be considered industrial.

Currently, a small area where Ross has his business is zoned commercial. The surrounding properties are all zoned residential.

“Anything like that drops the value of the neighborhood,” Jerry Beasley said.

Kent McWilliams said homeowners often use the value built in their homes to help fund their retirement years.

“That’s one of their biggest investments,” he said.

Several other residents also spoke.

After a lengthy discussion, the members of the council discussed the proposal. They were charged with either approving or overruling the zoning board’s decision to approve the project.

At one point during the discussion, the residents got a little heated, thinking the council would approve the machine shed.

Marion Mayor Mike Absher interrupted.

“We can have an adult conversation without everyone getting amped up,” Absher said.

After the council asked questions, looked at the zoning ordinance and the original application for the project, the council voted to overrule the zoning board.

“This decision will make Marion head and shoulder above everyone else,” Commissioner Doug Patton said.

In other business, the council:

Approved using $50,000 of motor fuel tax funds to improve sidewalks on East DeYoung Street from State Street to Fair Street.

Approved a pole barn to be built at 1615 Emory Lane.

Approved Robin’s Nest using a home on College as a daycare for infants.

Approved applying for a grant from Delta Regional Authority.

Voted to expand territory in Williamson County Enterprise Zone to build a hotel on Hill Avenue.

Hired Brad Dillard as a school resource officer, to begin Friday.

Agreed to look into changing bonds for a water tower project and a sewer project because the bids for the projects were more than they were expected to be.

Approved purchasing a truck and pump at an auction of used items for a total of $90,000 for both.

Approved buying blowers for the waste water plant for $25,382.

Approved application process for not-for-profit agencies in Marion for American Rescue Plan Act funds. They set aside $100,000 total. Grants will be limited to $20,000.

Before the meeting, the council visited with Girl Scouts of all ages from Marion. Mayor Absher read a proclamation of Girl Scout Week, which was March 6 through 12. They girls gave and sold council members Girl Scout cookies.

