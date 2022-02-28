Marion City Council rescinds vaccine, testing policy

MARION — During its regular meeting Monday evening, Marion City Council rescinded ordinance 3767 which established the city’s OSHA Vaccine and Testing Policy. Mayor Mike Absher said OSHA had rescinded its mandate, so it made sense for the city to repeal its ordinance.

The council also approved ordinance 3786, which sets a date for a second hearing on the city’s proposed residential TIF II. The next meeting will be at 5 p.m. April 25.

They approved the purchase of a 2022 CAT 315 GC with accessories by the street department for a total of $154,890 after a deduction of $30,000 trade-in for the current track hoe. Commissioner Jim Webb said they got a good trade-in by making the purchase now.

They awarded a contract for a project in the widening of the West Main-Fifth Street intersection to E.T. Simonds for $147,776.48. They will add one lane on the south side of the intersection to allow motorists traveling from the east to turn left. Contracts have been awarded for other parts of the project.

In other business, the council:

Approved ordinance 3781 which accepts a small subdivision off Wildcat Drive called Wildcat Cove. Houses built in the subdivision are expected to range from about 1,700 to 2,600 square feet.

Approved a Route 13 TIF redevelopment agreement with Southern Illinois SK LLC. This is in relation to Smoothie King relocating.

Approved a collective bargaining agreement with the Marion Professional Firefighters Local 2977 and the city to expire April 30, 2025.

Approved ordinance 3785, which cedes the city’s private activity bonding authority to Southern Illinois Economic Development Authority. The city does not use these bonds.

The council tabled two items on the agenda.

The first was a discussion of resolution 2022-09 funding the local share of the East DeYoung Street from State Street to Fair Street project. Doug Phillips requested the council table this item.

The second was discussing and approving ordinance 3782 which deals with the use of shipping containers. Mayor Absher requested it be tabled.

“Wendy, Cody and I worked on this ordinance,” Absher said.

He added that they had asked for feedback from companies who might have some knowledge about using shipping containers and got a response. They received another letter Monday and needed time to digest its information. He stressed that getting a good ordinance was more important than passing it quickly.

