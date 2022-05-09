Marion council creates second residential TIF district

MARION — During its regular meeting Monday night, the Marion City Council passed three ordinances that formally create a second residential Tax Increment Financing District in the city.

The district has been talking about this for months and hearings have been held on creating the district, according to Mayor Mike Absher.

Ordinance 3803 approves the redevelopment plan and projects for Marion Residential TIF District II.

Ordinance 3804 designates the project area for Marion Residential TIF District II.

Ordinance 3805 adopts Tax Increment Allocation Funding for Marion Residential TIF District II.

The council also approved purchasing five Ford Explorer Interceptor police vehicles from Morrow Brothers Ford for $225,000. Morrow Brothers was the smallest bid on the vehicles.

They also approved purchasing a Laser Tech Total Station at a cost of $8,251 for the Marion Police Department. The equipment and software can be used for crash reconstruction and in investigating crime scenes.

The council also approved the sale of 2.25 acres of property in Butler Industrial Park to S.I. Properties LLC. Darrell Ross owns a business that manufactures mining parts and ships them out. Currently the manufacturing part of the business is in Galatia.

In March, the council discussed zoning request for property at 700 Old Creal Springs Road. The request would allow Darrell Ross to consolidate his business that currently operates out of Galatia and Marion. After the request was denied, Absher met with Ross and talked about other property available for the business in Marion.

Then business plans to build on this parcel in Butler Industrial Park.

The council also had a lengthy discussion about the contract for electrical services at city-owned facilities. Eventually, they voted to go with Constellation Energy on a four-year contract at a cost of 9.676 cents per kilowatt hour. The contract was approved with Absher voting no and the rest of the council voting in favor of the contract.

During the public comments section of the meeting, two residents spoke to the council.

Aaron White spoke to the council about the shape of roads in the city. He has changed the way he drives to work because of potholes. The city will look into the issue and see what can be done about it.

Charlotte Dunning spoke to the council about a skunk in her neighborhood. The city currently is not licensed to remove and relocate wild animals, but Mayor Absher said they are working on the problem. A class is scheduled, which is the first step.

Officials from animal control will meet with her to discuss the issue further.

In other business, the council:

Approved issuance of general obligation bonds to aggregate a principal amount of not more than $1.7 million.

Approved an agreement with Greater Egypt Regional Planning and Development Commission for grant consultation and professional services related to a $1 million Community Development Block Grant Agreement for Readerlink to bring equipment into the building they bought that was previously owned by Circuit City.

Approved a financing agreement with Banterra Bank for two IT department vehicles.

