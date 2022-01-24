Marion council sells land to John Brown's, awards ARPA funds to fight homelessness

MARION — During its regular meeting Monday evening, Marion City Council approved a contract for sale to sell a piece of property 24 feet by 85 feet along Franklin Avenue to John Brown for the appraised value of $14,000.

Mayor Mike Absher said when the request to buy the property from the city was made last year, Brown wanted to build a covered deck for John Brown’s. The business sits on a 26-foot property. The city sold them an additional 24 feet, so they will have a total of 50 feet along Franklin Street.

The council also discussed building stairs or some other structure to allow people access to the square near John Brown's. Because that issue was not on the agenda, no action was taken and the discussion was limited.

The council also approved Renew Southern Illinois’ request for $50,000 in American Rescue Plan funding to assist with their temporary emergency housing program. The funds will be used to help the homeless with case management and other emergency needs.

Absher explained that the city had given the same amount to Southern Illinois Coalition for the Homeless to fight homelessness in the community.

“This is a huge problem not just in our community, but in every community,” Absher said. “The homeless have to be willing to accept some kind of services.”

He added that this is something the church had done with their own funds for years. He also said it has nothing to do with their program of tiny homes in Marion.

“This seems to be well thought out. I like that somebody or several people have thought out the rules,” Councilman Doug Patton said.

The mayor said this action is part of us trying to build a social net to take care of some acute needs in the city.

“I am hopeful this will help,” Absher said.

The council also approved a Resolution 2022-06 for design and engineering to resurface portions of Main Street, Pentecost Road and Bainbridge Trail using Motor Fuel Tax funds.

They also approved an engineering services agreement with Clarida and Ziegler Engineering Company for that work.

They approved the purchase of 174 Zenner meters for a Norman Road development. The price was locked in by the developer, who has already paid for the water department for the meters.

They also created a registry of interested parties for Residential TIF II. The registry is primarily for people who don’t live in the TIF district, such as those interested in building or developing property in the TIF.

A hearing for the proposed Residential TIF II will be at 5 p.m. Feb. 14.

The council also discussed two items under old business.

They approved a change order for new city hall project. They approved spending about $15,269 to have safety deposit boxes removed from the building.

Cody Moake, chief of staff, said the street department tried to get the boxes out, but was not successful.

The mayor also discussed the U.S. Supreme Court approving to stay on the vaccine mandate. The issue has been kicked back to lower courts to make a decision on the rule. This action just stops OSHA from enforcing the rule at this time.

The council went into executive session. The mayor said they would adjourn without taking any action.

