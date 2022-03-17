Marion officials: 'No concerns' following EPA investigation at wastewater treatment plant

MARION — City officials confirmed Thursday morning that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency had conducted an investigation and search on city property south of the wastewater treatment plant.

The city said they have been informed that nothing pertaining to that investigation was found and the search has been completed.

According to a news release from the city, there are "no concerns" with the city’s water or wastewater treatment.

The EPA could not immediately be reached for comment.

A spokesperson with the FBI in Springfield previously confirmed Wednesday that the federal EPA was conducting an investigation at the David Williams Public Works Facility.

The facility houses several departments, including the city’s water treatment plant and street department.

