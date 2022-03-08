Marion photographer wins international prize for maternity photo

MARION — Linsday Norman was a bored stay-at-home mom when she signed up to take Kris Killman’s photography class at John A. Logan College in Carterville.

Today, Norman is an award-winning, professional photographer.

Norman has won her third prize in the AFNS Awards, an international photography competition. She won the 2022 prize for best maternity photo with a photo of Kaylee Boles of Carterville.

She previously entered photos in the contest’s best siblings category, receiving second place in 2020 and first place in 2021.

Norman worked at Egyptian Day Spa, which burned down in July 2012.

“When it burned, I lost my job,” she said.

She stayed at home with her boys for a while, but got bored. Noman made a list of things she might like to do, with photography at the top of the list.

She found the class by Kris Killman at John A. Logan College and signed up. She said Killman was her first mentor.

Killman is known for his photos of wildlife and nature; however, that isn’t what Norman wanted to do. So, she looked for other mentors.

Because of technology, Norman was able to find a mentor in Canada who took portraits. She signed up for a Skype class.

“I really just wanted to take photos of my kids,” Norman said.

Norman has two sons, Ashton, 12, and Luka, 9, and one daughter, Harlow, 3.

Slowly, her passion for taking portraits grew into a business. She laughed saying her list was long, but she never went any further than that first spot.

For a while, she did portraits in the family’s living room, but soon outgrew the space. She now has a small studio building behind their home.

“I specialize in newborn, maternity and fine art photos,” Norman said. She has taken infant photos for four years.

The studio contains a variety of props, including baby bonnets, wraps, headbands, hats, chairs and other items for infants through adults. She often makes her own props, knitting bonnets or making wraps.

Norman said learning to do things the right way is key, especially with infants. Often, infant photos of certain poses are two photos that she combines into one final image.

“Newborns are my favorite. I love babies,” she said.

She creates a relaxing atmosphere with lavender and uses slow and deliberate motions to place the babies.

“To take a new photograph, you need to learn a lot. You have to place them correctly,” Norman said.

Maternity photos are a close second.

To learn more about Norman’s photography, visit budsandblossomsphotography.com.

