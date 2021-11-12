Marion police getting therapy dog to aid mental health crises, child victims

MARION – As the need for mental health resources rises in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and other stressors, the Marion Police Department is developing a therapy dog division to help.

Marion police is set to receive their first therapy dog in January. The idea was sparked by a crisis intervention conference that reminded one officer of his own struggle with mental health on the job.

“It was always something I thought about doing in this job. I just didn’t know it actually existed,” said Patrolman Jason Plichta. “I went through some issues myself up north in my last police department with some on-duty trauma … I know the value of what my dog was able to do, personally, to get me through the issues I was dealing with.”

The creation of a therapy dog division in Marion comes as federal health experts note a significant increase in depression and anxiety rates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In one Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study earlier this year, the federal agency discovered adults with symptoms of anxiety or depression and those with unmet mental health needs significantly over a particular four-week period between August 2020 and February 2021.

Between Jan. 20, 2021 and Feb. 1, 2021, more than two in five adults above 18 experienced symptoms of anxiety or depression. One in four adults who experienced these symptoms reported that they needed but did not receive counseling or therapy for their mental health, according to the CDC.

After pitching the idea to Marion Police Chief David Fitts, the idea got passed up the chain of command until it was approved by Marion City Council.

These K-9s are unlike all other police dogs, according to Fitts.

“They do not sniff drugs. They aren’t trained to bite. They aren’t trained to track. They are strictly for people to play with, hold, pet, and touch, in general, to make them feel better. That’s their whole role.”

This will be the first therapy dog aiding law enforcement south of Champaign and the University of Illinois, according to Plichta and Fitts.

Once an officer has been selected to be the new dog’s partner, they will travel to Brevard County, Florida to attend the Paws & Stripes College.

They will go through a week of bonding and training with the dog and then return home.

The Paws & Stripes program started in 2006 as a basic dog obedience program to help save the lives of dogs in the local animal shelter, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office’s website.

Since then, it has evolved into an advanced training program for therapy dogs to serve as law enforcement and assisting police in comforting child victims, according to the sheriff’s website.

However, the dogs will be able to provide support for more than just children.

They will be able to aid veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, senior citizens in elderly care facilities and hospitals, adults struggling with mental health episodes and in other areas, Plichta said.

The dogs will help the police better assist the mental health community, other officers, and children who are going through traumatic experiences by offering a calming distraction while engaging with officers, said Plichta.

Plichta and Fitts said they believe there could be large demand for their dog, should everything go well, as mental health crises are on the rise because of the pandemic.

The uses for therapy K-9s are versatile, they said. They have even been used during court proceedings, Fitts said.

“There’s been instances across the country where some people, especially children, are getting kind of terrified to testify in court,” said Fitts. “These K-9s have been brought in and it’s calmed them down and they’ve been able to complete that really important task.”

The Canine Cares Therapy Dog Division is set to be entirely self-funded through donations and fundraising.

So far, they have received monetary or practical donations from organizations and businesses like Marion Subaru, The Watermark Foundation, Little Egypt Vet Clinic and Bonds Masterworks.

A steady stream of donations is critical as the dog will have continued expenses — such as veterinarian bills and food. The department plans to sell T-shirts and conduct additional fundraisers.

Once the dog arrives, Fitts hopes it will have an impact not only on mental health but also on the community relationships with the department.

“We’re doing this to help people, but if it also kind of helps bring us and the community closer than what we already are, that would be great,” Fitts said.

