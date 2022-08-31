 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion police identify author of threatening letter found at Marion High School
top story
Marion

Marion police identify author of threatening letter found at Marion High School

  • Updated
  • 0
051116-nws-marion-high-1.jpg (copy)

Marion High School is seen in May 2016.

 Byron Hetzler

MARION — The author of a threatening letter found at Marion High School on Tuesday was identified by Marion Police Department and the incident has been resolved, according to a press release from Marion Police Department.

The police did not release the name of the author.

This investigation is continuing. All pertinent information and reports are being forwarded to the Williamson County States Attorney’s Office.

Marion Police Department was notified by Marion Unit 2 personnel that a threatening letter had been found in one of the restrooms at Marion High School on Tuesday. The letter stated that at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday a group of armed gunmen would enter the school.

Several units from the Marion Police Department and Illinois State Police responded and were dispersed throughout the school and school grounds. Although no other school was mentioned, MPD and ISP personnel were also present at every Marion Unit 2 School.

People are also reading…

The mentioned time on the letter passed without any incident occurring. All students were released from school on time, and police personnel remained on scene until the school was cleared.

— Marilyn Halstead, The Southern

Tags

