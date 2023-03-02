MARION — On Wednesday, at about 10:35 a.m., the Marion Police Department (MPD) responded to the south side of the Marion Jr. High School in reference to a report of several students being struck with projectiles from an "Orbeez" or Air Soft type weapon from a passing vehicle. The suspect vehicle was a black Chrysler passenger four door and fled the scene on W. Cherry Street. While officers were investigating the scene and searching for the suspect vehicle, MPD received a call that a person on W. Boulevard Street had just been struck by an “Orbeez Pellet” from a passing black passenger vehicle.

A short time following the W. Boulevard incident, an officer located a black Chrysler parked at the fuel pumps at the Casey’s General Store on S. Court Street. Officers approached the vehicle and observed several “Orbeez Pellets” lying on the seats and floorboards. The occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody and transported to the MPD for questioning. The three males were identified as Eadin S. Stewart, 18, of Johnston City; Ryan J. Nance, 23, of Carterville; and Travis J. Rule, 18, of Energy.

Officers learned that 37 Jr. high students were struck with the pellets. There were no apparent serious injuries. In total, 38 people were victims of these incidents. Stewart, Nance, and Rule were all charged with 38 counts of Aggravated Battery and transported to the Williamson County Jail. This case has been turned over to the MPD Investigative Unit.

It has been reported to the MPD that these incidents were part of a TikTok challenge. The MPD does not condone this type of activity and it will not be tolerated.

This investigation is ongoing.

— The Southern