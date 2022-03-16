Marion public works facility under EPA investigation

MARION — Officials with the federal Environmental Protection Agency are conducting an investigation at the David Williams Public Works Facility, according to a spokesperson will the FBI in Springfield. The facility houses several departments, including the city’s water treatment plant and street department.
Marion Mayor Mike Absher did not have a comment on the investigation Wednesday afternoon.
The EPA could not be reached for comments.
— Marilyn Halstead, The Southern
