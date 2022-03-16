 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Marion public works facility under EPA investigation

  • 0

MARION — Officials with the federal Environmental Protection Agency are conducting an investigation at the David Williams Public Works Facility, according to a spokesperson will the FBI in Springfield. The facility houses several departments, including the city’s water treatment plant and street department.

Marion Mayor Mike Absher did not have a comment on the investigation Wednesday afternoon.

The EPA could not be reached for comments.

— Marilyn Halstead, The Southern

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests flare in crisis-hit Sri Lanka as government readies for IMF talks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News