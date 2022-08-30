Marion schools locked down on Tuesday

MARION — Marion High School was placed on a “soft lockdown,” according to a school employee, after a threatening note was found at the school on Tuesday.
Other schools in the district were also placed on lockdown as a precaution.
No other information was available Tuesday afternoon.
— Marilyn Halstead, The Southern
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078
