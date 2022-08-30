 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion schools locked down on Tuesday

Marion High School is seen in May 2016.

 Byron Hetzler

MARION — Marion High School was placed on a “soft lockdown,” according to a school employee, after a threatening note was found at the school on Tuesday.

Other schools in the district were also placed on lockdown as a precaution.

No other information was available Tuesday afternoon. 

— Marilyn Halstead, The Southern

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

