MARION — Things are changing at Rent One Park in Marion as the Black Diamond Family of Businesses prepares for the inaugural season of the Thrillville Thrillbillies.

Black Diamond has announced they reached a new naming-rights agreement with Pepsi MidAmerica to rebrand the park as Mtn Dew Park.

Rodney Cabaness, co-owner of the Black Diamond of Family Businesses, said that first thing that is important to them is to recognize the folks at Rent One for the work they did at the stadium, like CEO Larry Carrico and Mark Williams.

Rebranding the stadium as Mtn Dew Park made sense to Black Diamond.

“It just really seemed like a fit for all we were doing in the region,” Cabaness said. “The folks at Pepsi MidAmerica were wonderful enough to partner with us and help us.”

He said Black Diamond has a long and good relationship with Pepsi MidAmerica. The two businesses are always doing things together.

“They are unsung heroes and don’t get enough credit,” Cabaness said.

The new name was announced at an event at the ballpark on March 23.

One of the things that comes along with the new name is the opportunity to use Mountain Dew in different vending areas at the park.

Mtn Dew Park is the only baseball stadium named for the popular soda. Cabaness said other sports venues have the name, but no other baseball stadium.

“We were surprised by that,” he said.

While they don’t have another baseball stadium named for Mountain Dew, they do sponsor all kinds of thrilling activities, such as racing, snowboarding and others. That seems to fit with the idea of the Thrillville Thrillbillies.

“We intend to be about fun and do exciting things at Mtn Dew Park. We want baseball to be fun,” Cabaness said.

They do have a baseball team and want to win ballgames, but winning games isn’t their only goal.

“If the fans feel like they win, we will have won,” Cabaness said.

The Thrillville Thrillbillies open their season against the Jackson Rockabillies on May 31. The season will be a little shorter than the Miners’ season with 60 games. They still want to make the season exciting and fun.

Events are planned before, during and after ballgames. Cabaness said they will shoot somebody out of a cannon and have a four-wheeler jump a helicopter or two.

“I’m sure the entertainment level will be high,” Cabaness added.

Fun will go beyond Mtn Dew Park. The Black Diamond Family of Businesses is making plans for other events at the park. The Pro Bull Riding Series will return for a second year. They have also scheduled a comedian and country music acts, but Cabaness said it is too early to announce who they are.

During the event last week, they also talked about different kinds of businesses that would go into Thrillville.

Those include the major addition of Oasis Golf, a premier, golf-themed entertainment venue with games for all skill levels, a full-service bar and restaurant, pickle ball, a mini golf course and hotel. Thrillville also will be home to the Oasis Sports Complex, a national sports tourism destination. Planning is underway for a new shopping destination called Oasis South Shopping Center.

For season tickets and official Thrillbillies merchandise, visit www.Thrillbillies.com. Follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

He said Black Diamond has a long and good relationship with Pepsi MidAmerica. The two businesses are always doing things together.