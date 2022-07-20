Need help getting kids ready for school? Visit Rent One Park on Saturday for a Back to School Expo

MARION — Franklin-Williamson County Positive Youth Development Action Team wants to make preparing to start school a little easier for local families. The team, along with Black Diamond Harley-Davidson and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, will host a free Back to School Expo from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Rent One Park in Marion.

“We’re hoping to provide a one-stop shop for all parents in Southern Illinois,” Brittney Hale, of Prevent Child Abuse Illinois and one of the event’s organizers, said.

This is the fifth year of the event. Hales said it has grown and this will be their largest thus far. This is their first year at Rent One Park.

In addition to free school supplies and backpacks, Hale said they will provide school physicals, dental and vision exams, haircuts and more.

She added that there are some special giveaways available to families. The first 600 children will get a voucher for clothing from Two Bugs and a Bean, a children’s resale shop.

The first 1,000 people will get food vouchers redeemable Saturday at eight food trucks at the event.

“We want to make sure they can eat and have fun,” Hale said.

The event also will have games for children and families. Those include laser tag, miniature golf and inflatables. Because of expected heat, they will serve free snow cones.

“We want to make sure they have more than food in their tummies. We want to make sure families have food in their pantries,” Hale said.

St. Louis Area Food Bank will be on hand to give out 250 to 300 food boxes.

The group also wants school to be a safe place for children. They will offer the new COVID-19 vaccine, geared toward children ages 6 months to four years old.

The overall goal of the Franklin-Williamson County Positive Youth Development Action Team is to “support and promote positive youth development in Franklin and Williamson County through prevention programs and services, networking and collaboration, and raising public awareness of resources devoted to the well-being of young people.”

The resource fair creates an opportunity for families to identify support systems, tools, and community connections that they need to thrive and succeed within the region. This event is made possible by donations from agencies and organizations throughout the region.

To learn more, visit www.facebook.com/FrWmPYD.