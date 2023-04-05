MARION — Williamson County Sheriff’s Department and Oasis Powersports have partnered to help fight crime in Williamson County. The sheriff’s department received two new ATVs purchased from the dealership as part of the newly implemented Williamson County Sheriff’s Office ATV Criminal Patrol Program.

Oasis Powersports donated $15,000 to the sheriff’s department to help offset the cost of the new program.

Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich said Williamson County, like others in Southern Illinois, has seen a rise in thefts all-terrain vehicles, as well as thefts and other crimes using ATVs.

Police can chase the vehicles, but they travel down right-of-ways and trails then turn into woods where police vehicles cannot follow them.

“The program will allow us to put a stop to it,” Diederich said.

In 2022, Williamson County had 137 ATVs and UTVs stolen. The total of vehicles stolen was worth $1 million. Diederich said that did not include vehicles that were not reported stolen to the police.

He said they have been done an initial test of using the vehicles for police work. The first night of the test program, the sheriff’s department recovered an ATV stolen from Franklin County.

Deputies will have to have some experience on ATVs. Then, they will undergo extensive training on using the vehicles for law enforcement.

The vehicles will be equipped with lights, sirens, police decals, radios and other equipment. That work will be completed over the next couple of weeks.

“This completely changes the playing field,” Diederich said.

Josh Allen, the company’s brand manager, will lead Oasis Powersports’ new First Responder ATV Program. Allen is a former air ambulance helicopter pilot, with more than two decades as a powersports athlete and enthusiast.

Allen said they are developing new skid systems for UTVs.

Williamson County Sheriff’s Department is getting two Outlander Max vehicles. In addition to lights, sirens and radios, the vehicles for the sheriff’s department also will have a way to carry and store firearms and other equipment. They will have two seats.

“These vehicles are not just for chasing criminals,” Allen said. “They can help with crowd control and in disaster relief, for example.”

Allen is excited for the partnership with Williamson County Sheriff’s Department. He said it helps kick off their new first responder program. He said Oasis Powersports is ready to support fire, emergency services, police and all other first responders create a similar ATV/UTV program.

Rodney Cabaness, co-owner of the Black Diamond Family of Businesses, said they are happy to partner with Sheriff Diederich and help equip the deputies in their effort to reduce crime in the county.

“Our mission was to use ATVs to handle criminal activity and not disturb law-abiding citizens. We are trying to make it safer for ATV users and to separate them from criminals. We think this is really good,” Cabaness said. “Hopefully, others will take the sheriff’s lead and we’ll be there to serve them as well.”