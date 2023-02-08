MARION — The jury was seated and the trial began on the third day of a murder case in Williamson County Court. Julia Bevely, 31, is charged with three counts of murder in the death of her 11-year-old stepdaughter, Jade Beasley.

Beasley was stabbed to death on Dec. 5, 2020.

In opening statements, prosecutor Jennifer Mudge told the jury that Beasley liked to play Minecraft, build with Legos, loved her family and animals.

“Her life was taken in a brutal manner way too early,” Mudge said.

Chief Public Defender Therese Thien told the jury Bevely met Beasley's father, Mike, when they each had small children. They built a life together and made a blended family work.

“There are only a few things in evidence that we will disagree with,” Thien said.

She asked the jury to not make up their minds until they had heard all the testimony and evidence presented.

The prosecution began their case by calling Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Cynthia Giettmann. She retrieved and preserved the 911 call made by Bevely on Dec. 5, 2020.

Mudge entered the recorded call into evidence and played the call for the jury.

On the call, a nearly hysterical Bevely says she brushed past a man running out of her home when she returned from a trip to town. She tells the dispatcher her 11-year-old daughter is dead in the bathtub and has wounds all over her.

Bevely also describes the man as wearing all black and running out of the house. She could not tell the dispatcher which direction he ran. She did not hear any cars in the area.

Mudge called several officers to the stand who were at Bevely’s home on Dec. 5, 2020.

Marion Police Officer Charles “Chuck” Welge was dispatched to 11304 Songbird Road, along with Officer Steve Sloan. As they traveled to the home, they learned the alleged perpetrator of the crime had fled the scene and was dressed in black. Sloan stopped to talk to a person dressed in black near the scene. Welge was the first officer to arrive at the home.

He entered the home, finding pools of dried blood in the room.

Welge found a female on the phone in the kitchen. She told him Beasley was in the bathroom.

In the bathroom, he found Beasley in the bathtub with the water running. He said the water in the tub was clear and there was no response when he touched Beasley.

Welge said he pulled the child out of the tub onto the bathroom floor to perform CPR. That’s when he said he saw a gaping hole in her abdomen. He began CPR, only seeing a small amount of diluted fluid coming from the large wound.

As other officers arrived and took over CPR, Welge again saw Bevely. She asked him if Beasley was dead.

Welge testified he canvassed the area outside the home, and he did not find any blood outside the home.

Marion Police Officer Sam Ward said he took a different route to the home on Songbird Road to give them a better chance of spotting an alleged suspect.

When he arrived at the home, he went in. He said he could see the wounds on Beasley's chest through her shirt.

He walked around the yard and saw an elderly couple walking a dog, but did not question them.

Patrol Sgt. Aaron Anderson of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office was training a deputy on Dec. 5, 2020. A number of officers and deputies were at the home when they arrived.

When Anderson entered the home he testified he saw multiple blood splatters.

“I have never seen that much blood in my 13-year career,” Anderson said.

He and the deputy began to clear the home. Anderson said there was blood in the front room, kitchen, two bedrooms and bathroom. There was no blood in the master bedroom.

Anderson said he also did a few minutes of CPR on Beasley. He described her as pale and unresponsive. No blood was coming from any of her wounds.

He also witnessed Beasley's mother show up at the home, followed shortly by her father.

Anderson said he and the deputy then talked to people at six to eight houses in the neighborhood looking for cameras or anyone who saw or heard anything. They did not find anything.

Deputy Dustin Kelly also testified about the blood in the home. He said he spoke to Bevely briefly, for about five minutes.

She told him she left home to run to town, and Beasley was asleep at the time. When she returned, the man running out of the residence tried to stab her.

K-9 officers Sgt. Justin Francis of Marion Police Department and Adam Rawlinson of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said they used their canine partners Loeki and Nate to search for the man Bevely reported leaving the home. Neither dog found any evidence of anyone running through fields to escape the home.

Before dismissing the jury for the day, Judge Steven Green reminded them they could not discuss the case with anyone, partake of any news media or read or comment on any social media posts about the case.

The prosecution will continue its case at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.