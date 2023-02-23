MARION — The name of the new Prospect League baseball team at Rent One Park will be the Thrillville Thrillbillies.

The announcement was made at the Big Reveal Party on Thursday evening at the baseball park.

Black Diamond bought Rent One Park in January 2022. They held PBR Rodeo and Nitro Circus at the facility last year. In addition, they had 200 amateur sporting events, including the Colt World Series.

In July, they announced a Prospect League baseball team was coming to Marion. The Prospect League is the premier Midwest summer league for college baseball players.

In January 2023, Ralph Santana was named as coach of the team.

Fans were asked to submit potential names for the new team. Those names were narrowed down to five finalists: Swamp Foxes, Angry Beavers, Thrillbillies, Monkey Rats and Fungi. Everyone was asked to go online and vote for the team’s new name.

Herby Voss said more than 7,000 people voted in the name contest.

The event started with a nod to the commercial for the reveal. Children from the commercial took the field with flashlights in hand. They were joined by vehicles in the video and the rest of the cast.

After the cast was interviewed shortly, Voss began eliminating potential team names, until two names were left, Swamp Foxes and Thrillbillies. At 6:30 p.m., the new name was announced with a video on the ballpark’s screens.

“Thrillbillies is the name,” Voss said and the crowd cheered.

After the announcement, Santana greeted fans in the stadium.

“I was really hoping it was the Thrillbillies,” Jaleigh Taylor of Marion said. “I feel like we live in a community of Thrillbillies.”

Taylor was at the party with her husband, son and daughter.

Jody and Jerry Page of Marion brought 10-year-old Bailey and 8-year-old Davin to the party.

“I think the name is pretty cool,” Bailey said.

Davin said he plans to see the Thrillbillies play many baseball games this summer.

“I think it’s awesome. It goes with Southern Illinois,” Santana said of the team name.

He said Marion and the ballpark are special to him.

“It’s good to have baseball back at Rent One,” Santana said.

Williamson County Commissioner Jim Rasor said he could not be more excited about the Thrillbillies.

“It’s great to see baseball back at Rent One. There’s nothing like the sound of a wooden bat – that’s baseball. Now, we need to come out and support the team,” Rasor said.

Another big event is planned for March 23 to announce plans to turn Rent One Park into Thrillville.

For more information about tickets and the team, visit gothrillbillies.com.