Robin's Nest child care center in Marion is expanding, getting a new building
Robin's Nest child care center in Marion is expanding, getting a new building

Emily Short, the lead "Creepy Carrots" classroom teacher for toddlers ages 2 to 3 at Robin's Nest in Marion, reads a potty training book Thursday morning during class.

 Lauren Cross

MARION — Robin’s Nest Learning Center was a busy place Thursday morning.

Robin's Nest director Jena Parson holds 15-month-old Andi Miller on Thursday in one of the infant rooms at the day care's Marion location. The day care is expanding. A new building will open in late summer or early fall on the corner of Main and Virginia streets, Parson said.

Students were getting their pictures taken. Preschoolers were talking about going to kindergarten. Learning was going on everywhere.

The center also has big news. It is expanding with a new building.

“Our new building will open in August or September on the corner Main and Virginia streets,” Jena Parson, director of the center, said.

Parson said they currently have two buildings that serve 200 children. One building is for children through pre-kindergarten. A building across the street houses programs for school-aged children.

The new building will have two levels and will be large enough to serve an additional 60 to 75 children to their program. The bottom level will be classrooms for infants and toddlers. The upper level will have preschool and school-aged classrooms, depending on demand.

Emily Short, the lead Creepy Carrots classroom teacher at Robin's Nest in Marion, passes out art supplies during class Thursday. 

Robin’s Nest is an educational learning center. Parson said the children learn through play. Each classroom has a theme based on a children’s book. The rooms are brightly colored and geared for the age of the class. Each room has lesson plans, and Parsons said their students excel.

The program is accredited through NAC (National Accreditation Commission) and ExceleRate in which they have reached the Gold Circle of Quality.

Holly Jones, daycare teacher at Robin's Nest, holds one of her students, Karter Houston, 2, during class Thursday morning.  

“Our goal is to bring more childcare to Marion. We don’t have enough childcare in Marion,” Parson said.

She added that they will expand the quality of programs, as well as increasing their size.

Currently, Parson has a wait list of more than eight pages. “I take 15 calls per week for enrollment,” she said.

The expansion also will bring more jobs to the area. She said the jobs are good for people who want to make a difference with children and help change the future generation.

Emily Short, one of the lead classroom teachers at Robin's Nest in Marion, oversees class Thursday as she holds two-year-old Oden Ray Richard Eakin Ferguson. 

Robin Moore, owner of Robin’s Nest, encourages her employees to grow and become certified preschool teachers.

For example, Parson started as a classroom assistant. She received her teacher qualifications, then began moved up the ranks to director. She will graduate this spring with her bachelor’s degree.

A sign is pictured in Marion Thursday at the future site of an expanded Robin's Nest day care center in Marion. Jena Parson, director in Marion, said they are expanding with plans for an opening in August or September. 

Although there is a shortage of preschool teachers, Parson said they do not have trouble filling their open staff positions. She is not worried about finding new teachers.

The new building will be built from the ground up, which Parson calls very exciting. They have secured a 14-year-old artist to do a mural on the side of the building.

Robin’s Nest opened in Carterville in 2007. In 2018, they opened the Marion center in the former Small World building. Carbondale opened its doors in 2020. With the new addition, the three locations will serve more than 700 children in Southern Illinois. They employ 100 people.

For more information about Robin’s Nest, visit robinsnestlearningcenter.com.

