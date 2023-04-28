MARION — Robin’s Nest Learning Center and Marion Chamber of Commerce hosted an open house and ribbon cutting Friday afternoon for a new Robin’s Nest facility in Marion.

The new building is 5,200 square feet, 2,500 on each of the two floors. It sits just east of the current building and has a large playground. The building will add space for 80 children, which means the Marion site can care for 350 children from six weeks old through 12 years old.

Michelle Hamilton, chairman of the Marion Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, welcomed everyone to the event.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Robin’s Nest here,” Hamilton said.

She said when businesses want to come to Marion, they have three main needs: transportation, mental health services and child care.

Marion Mayor Mike Absher agreed, telling those gathered how important child care is to a community.

“To all of you, we’re proud you’re here and congratulate you,” Absher said.

Robin Moore, owner of Robin’s Nest Learning Center, said caring for young children is the single most important job in the world.

Currently, their facilities in Carbondale and Carterville are full. She expects the new Marion facility to fill up in about three months.

Jena Parsons, director of the Marion facilities, expects about 25 new children to start in the new building on Monday.

Like rooms in other Robin’s Nest facilities, the new rooms are named after children’s story books that are appropriate for the ages in the room. For example, one of the new infant and toddler rooms is named “On the Day You Were Born.”

Moore will paint murals on the walls of the classrooms to go with the books. She will get some help from her children. Her daughter, Brittany Rodriguez, is the director of the Carterville Center. Her sons (and painters) also joined her for the opening. They started helping her paint when they each turned 13 years old.

“This has been a family business for 29 years,” she said.

Moore said the building was Parson’s project. She handled the project while Moore was going through cancer treatment.

She praised Parson for her dedication and passion.

“Jena did an amazing job without a lot of guidance. I’d put a child care facility in every city if I had people like Jena to run them,” Moore said.

Moore got into the child care business when her daughter was an infant. She said she was a difficult baby and there was no one to care for her.

Today, the Robin’s Nest Learning Center's care for a total of 723 children. That number will go up as the new building is filled.

Moore stresses that her facilities are used for more than babysitting. Each classroom receives age-appropriate education. Her goal is to get children learning and for them to know learning is fun.

Robin's Nest Learning Center received the Gold Circle of Excellence from Excelerate Illinois; a system that rates early child care programs based on research in child development.

For more information about Robin’s Nest Learning Centers or the new facility, visit www.robinsnestlearningcenter.com or call the Marion facility at 618-997-7734.