Second 'Pride' run in Southern Illinois to benefit LGBTQIA+ communities is this weekend

MARION — Last year, Tim Kee planned a run from Marion to Carbondale to help unite the LGBTQIA+ communities in Williamson and Jackson counties.

He wanted to have a running group of three people. They crossed the finish line in Carbondale with five runners.

Kee will once again run from Marion to Carbondale on Saturday in the Second Annual Pride Run with only one small goal.

“My goal this year is to have 10 people running,” Kee said. "The weather looks like it will be beautiful."

Interested runners can meet Kee after 7 a.m. Saturday at the pavilion behind Heartland Regional Medical Center. A short program will begin at 7:30 a.m. or 7:45 a.m. with a prayer by Rev. John Holst of Zion United Church of Christ and a few words from Marion Mayor Mike Absher. Runners will leave the hospital at 8 a.m.

Rest stops are planned as follows along the route:

The first stop will be at the intersection of Illinois 148 and 13 at 8:15 a.m. where Kee hopes to see the mayor of Herrin. The second stop at the crossroads of Carterville will be about 8:45 a.m. The third rest stop will be at The Haven on Crab Orchard Lake at 9:30 or 9:45.

Kee said the times for the rest stops are estimates. The runners may be a little earlier or later at these stops.

Runners can run the 10-mile route or join the group at any stop along the way. Kee's friend and running partner Stephanie Horn will join him again for the second run in honor of Pride Month.

Kee said his husband, Rick Wade, will drive a truck along with the runners. If anyone needs to stop, Wade can take them back to their car.

Kee wants to have everybody stay together. Last year, some people ran and then walked. Those who were faster stopped and waited on them.

“We celebrated, had fun and got to know each other,” Kee said. “It’s turned into something really nice. I’m really proud of it.”

Kee started the run with the idea of creating a way to unite the LGBTQIA+ communities of Williamson and Jackson counties. Kee said Williamson County has lagged a little behind Jackson County in showing acceptance.

“Work still needs done,” he said.

When Kee, who is now 57, was growing up, there weren’t many role models for young men who were gay. He could only name a couple celebrities.

“It’s a shame. That’s what part of it is – to show support. There are people out there who care,” Kee said.

He stressed that the run is not a political event or a fundraiser. It’s just an opportunity to support local LGBTQ community and to come together. Those who are not runners are welcome to show support along the route and at rest stops.

After the run, the group Golden Rainbow of Illinois South is holding a reception for all participants at 11 a.m. at the Hickory Lodge, located at 1115 W. Sycamore Street, in Carbondale. GRIS (Golden Rainbows of Illinois South) is a non-profit organization meant to benefit the lives of LGBTQ adults over 50 and those aging with HIV.

For more information, email Kee at msturkee@aol.com.

