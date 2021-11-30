‘Shades of Love’ group in Marion hopes to garner acceptance of LGBTQ youth in families

A LGBTQ youth group in Marion is hoping to foster love and acceptance for youth and their families.

Aurora Rees founded the group “Shades of Love” in April 2020 along with Andrea Harris Butler and Alexandria Emilia Skraut.

Originally, Rees was part of an adult LGBTQ group in Marion formed when she and her partner realized a lack of resources in the area for trans folks. At one of their meetings, a young person showed up and Rees realized there was a lack of support in Marion for young people.

Now the group meets twice a month, on the first and third Mondays from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The first Mondays of the month are more informational, Rees said. At these, doctors sometimes come in to provide information on hormones and hormone blockers.

The third Mondays are more laid back and the group plays games and socializes. The group is open to parents and their children so that they can understand the nuances of identity and hormones.

The size of the group varies and Rees said the largest it has been is approximately 17-18 kids.

Rees said she encourages parents to participate in the group to learn more about their children. In January, Shades of Love is planning a meeting for both parents and youth to attend together.

“Because we figured that might be something that is probably needed,” Rees said. “Because, some people are like, you know, this might be a phase and you know what? It could be but it very well could just be who they are.”

Rees said she hopes those in the group find acceptance, guidance and a way to come out of their shells.

“I feel like growing up queer, if I would have known that there were other people like me in such a rural conservative area, that I would have felt a million times better,” Rees said.

So far, the group has received some community support and meets in the office of local therapist Elaine Ketring who has opened up the space to Shades of Love and Target donated journals to the youth.

Those who wish to join can contact the group at 618-942-2516.

