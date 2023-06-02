Pride in Action Southern Illinois will host the third annual Pride Run on Saturday to link the LGBTQ communities in Williamson and Jackson counties.

“We will leave Marion at 8 a.m. Saturday and plan to arrive safely in Carbondale at 10:30 a.m.,” said Tim Kee, run organizer and a member of the board of Pride in Action Southern Illinois.

Runners will begin at the Heartland Regional Medical Center, leaving at 8 a.m. They will run west on Illinois 13 to the Furniture King parking lot on Sweets Drive in Carbondale. Stops are planned at the intersection of 148 and Illinois 13 at Herrin/Energy, the Carterville Crossroads and at The Haven on Crab Orchard Lake.

Kee started the Pride Run in 2021 out of a desire to unite LGBTQ people in Williamson and Jackson counties, as well as across the region. He pledged to run the 10 miles from Marion to Carbondale, even if no one joined him. That first year, Kee and two others completed the run.

In 2022, the Pride Run was completed by 12 runners. Kee expects that number to double this year.

“Growing was always the goal. It’s about community involvement,” Kee said.

He added that a variety of people will be represented at the run. Runners will include lesbian, gay and transgender people along with straight allies. Kee hopes the event will give people a chance to meet and form friendships.

“We will have every color of the rainbow expected. We want to spread love and acceptance,” Kee said.

Kee spent some time last week talking to Marion Mayor Mike Absher. Absher has been at the start of each of the Pride Run events in 2021 and 2022. This year, he plans to send the group off again.

Carbondale Mayor Carolin Harvey will greet the runners when they arrive in Carbondale. This will be the first time the Carbondale mayor has participated.

“I’m tired of talking about Marion not being accepting,” Kee said. “Carbondale seems to be more accepting, but Marion has LGBTQ business owners and LGBTQ families.”

Kee wants to change that reputation for Marion. That’s what he says the run is about – connecting two counties. One that he says has a reputation for being accepting and one that does not.

“We have to step out of our own fear and make a change,” Kee said.

The run is free and there is no registration. Runners may join at Marion or at one of the stops. Spectators are welcome to cheer on the runners, too.

The event kicks off Pride Month in Southern Illinois. Other activities are planned for the month of June.

For additional information about the run, contact Tim Kee at 618-513-9336 or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/788082645748142.

For more information about Pride in Action Southern Illinois, visit prideinactionsi.org.