Upside Down Day celebrated at Boys and Girls Club in Marion

MARION — The children at Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois Marion got a special treat on Thursday evening on Upside Down Day.

What was upside down? It was the evening meal. The children ate breakfast for dinner, thanks to the efforts of the members of the Kiwanis Club of Marion. The club members fixed pancakes and sausage to serve to the children, staff, parents and visitors.

Tina Carpenter, CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois, said the club still lacks funding to finish its kitchen in Marion. They need a stove, counters and a fire suppression hood for the kitchen.

“Our goal is to raise money for the kitchen through a grant or sponsorship,” Carpenter said. “I think $15,000 would get us there.”

The Rev. John Holst, George Jacobs and Bob Campbell made pancakes for children and adults.

Carpenter said Holst and Scott Murray made sure the children are fed.

Holst has been a member of Marion Kiwanis for 23 years and has a long history of flipping pancakes for the Kiwanis. His grandfather started the pancake fundraiser in Moline. Holst helped him with Pancake Days as a child.

“We wanted to fit it in for the Boys and Girls Club. We knew the kids would enjoy it,” Holst said.

The Kiwanis Club also used the event as a precursor and practice to their annual fall Pancake Day in Marion. The fundraiser will be from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 29 in the Knights of Columbus Hall next to St. Joseph Catholic Church.

They do two fundraisers a year, both pancake days. Due to the pandemic, those fundraisers had to be cancelled in years past. The Pancake Day on Oct. 29 will be their first in a couple years.

The children at the Boys and Girls Club said the pancakes were really good.

Eight-year-old Elaina Nelson said she likes to have breakfast for dinner. She is a second grader at Longfellow School.

Along with delicious pancakes, Elaina likes the activities at the Boys and Girls Club, like crafts, kickball, doing math and homework, and helping people.

Lily Tran will be 10 years old next week and loves music.

“I love pancakes, especially these ones. They are the best I’ve ever had,” Lily said.

She loves pancakes for breakfast, too, and her favorite breakfast is bacon and eggs.

Lily got the chance to try sugar-free pancake syrup during the pancake dinner. She really liked it.

While the Kiwanis Club was visiting the Marion location of the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois, they had the opportunity to see the farm stand the club has for growing food.

Holst said Kiwanis International has a goal of educating children about their food and where the food comes from. Kiwanis International gave them a grant that they used to purchase the farm stand for the club.

For more information or to make a donation, visit bgcsi.org.