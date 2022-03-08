Veterans Airport has refinanced debt, purchased additional property

MARION — Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois officials have refinanced its General Obligation Bond series debt to achieve significant savings over the next 10 years.

They are refinancing just over $2 million in remaining General Obligation Bond debt at 2.89% is projected to save the airport $324,000 over 10 years.

Doug Kimmel, airport director, said the reducing the principle will also allow the airport to pay off the loan a year early.

“This is pretty significant in our budget. Our board is always looking for opportunities like that,” Kimmel said.

The airport worked with Banking Specialist Kevin Wills, from municipal bond specialists Bernardi Securities, as bond underwriter for the transaction.

Veterans Airport has purchased 67.49 acres east of its existing property and that of the Illinois National Guard Armory for future growth and development.

Kimmel said the airport owned the property that the armory is on and gave it to the military in the late 1980s or early 1990s. The airport board is hoping the National Guard will expand their operation to include a helicopter unit.

The airport also purchased two additional parcels in 2021 that included the former Changing Seasons Landscape Co. and the site of the former Heartland Kinds Childcare Center, near Ernestine Drive.

“A little farther to the east is the REDCO Development Park. One property exists between the airport and the park,” Kimmel said. “It is natural for REDCO and the airport to adjoin.”

He added that it makes perfect sense for industries, especially those who might need air transportation. REDCO Development Park is already near the Interstate 57, local highways and railroads. Across Illinois 13, is Butler Park, an industrial park.

The additional property gives Aisin the opportunity to expand, but also entices other industry to locate in Marion.

Kimmel explained there is a list of items needed to expand and draw new industries to Marion.

“Having land is a big checkmark on the list,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel also said in about a year the airport will once again look at its Federal essential air subsidy.

Kimmel said they will see if Sky West or any other airline in addition to Cape Air has interest in providing air care from the airport. Cape Air currently provides air travel to St. Louis and Nashville.

