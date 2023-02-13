MARION — Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois has made a recommendation to U.S. Department of Transportation for passenger service in and out of the airport.

“We have recommended to U.S. DOT the proposal submitted by Contour,” Doug Kimmel, airport director, said.

The airport’s board met Thursday evening. Kimmel said they felt Contour’s proposal was the most likely to bring more passengers to the airport.

Contour won support not only from the airport board, but also received the most votes on the online survey posted on the airport’s website.

Contour will fly to both O’Hare and Nashville. Their flights to Chicago will be on a 30-passenger jet. The plane was built to hold more passengers, but they reconfigured the jets to provide more comfort.

During their presentation to the airport, Contour officials said they would work out a schedule with the airport if they were selected. They said they will not have flights more than $99.

In early November, Cape Air filed a notice to terminate service at the airport, along with service at airports in Owensboro and Kirksville, in order to rebid the same routes with the U.S. Department of Transportation under the essential air service program.

Cape Air has provided passenger service to Marion under the essential air service program for about 13 years, according to Kimmel.

By terminating their contract with U.S. DOT, Cape Air opened the bidding process to other airlines.

Veterans Airport received three proposals to provide passenger air service in Marion.

Cape Air proposed a similar flight plan to the one it currently operates from the airport. They offer 24 flights to and from Lambert International Airport in St. Louis and 12 flights to and from Nashville International Airport in Tennessee.

Southern Airways proposed offering flights to St. Louis and O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. The planes flying to St. Louis would be similar to Cape Air’s planes. A larger plane would fly to Chicago.

Kimmel said most of the comments submitted with the survey were specifically about accessing Chicago. Patrons were looking for access to a larger airport and wanted to fly on a larger aircraft.

A big factor for the airport board was Contour said they expected roughly 14,000 passengers per year. Southern projected about 12,000 with Cape Air only projecting 9,500 passengers.

Kimmel said the airport received several calls from people in Cape Girardeau and Paducah interested in flights to Chicago. Both airports had passenger service from Skywest Airlines, and lost that air service. They have been through the bidding process and are now both served by Contour.

Each of the three airports will have different destinations. Cape offers flights to Nashville. Paducah has flights to Charlotte, North Carolina. Marion will offer flights to Chicago. Kimmel said that gives people more options for connecting to fights and destinations.

The U.S. DOT has the final decision and will decide on a contract for the airport in a couple months. Once they make a decision, Kimmel said it will take two or three months for flights to begin.

Contour is also offering proposals for Kirksville, Missouri, and Owensboro, Kentucky. They could combine them into one contract.