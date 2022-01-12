Veterans Honor Flight announces date of eighth flight

Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois has announced it will return to Washington D.C. in the spring. The group's eighth flight will leave Marion June 7.

Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois offers free trips to Washington D.C. to local veterans to see the memorials built in their honor. Founded in 2016, the group has flown more than 520 veterans to Washington D.C.

Starting in 2017, the group has run two flights per year with the exception of those flights rescheduled due to COVID-19. Flight 8, originally scheduled for June 2020, is the last flight rescheduled.

Hope Patterson, a board member for VHFSI, said the group intends to add a second flight in fall 2022, but plans are not set.

In September, Veterans Honor Flight’s seventh trip marked the return to flying after COVID-19. They adhered to strict safety protocols, and no cases of COVID-19 resulted among the 183 passengers who traveled.

“Veterans and guardians will be vaccinated, as will the staff,” Patterson said.

If masks are still required in June, they will be worn on the aircraft and buses, in airports and any other time the veterans are indoors. The group will also follow any other guidelines for safety from the national organization.

“Being outside gives them a little break from the masks,” Patterson said.

All veterans are encouraged to sign-up for a flight, and it’s easy to do. Go to www.veteranshonorflight.org and fill out an online application. Veterans are selected based on their dates of service, with those serving in World War II being selected first along with any terminally-ill veterans.

“We always want to encourage veterans to sign up and get in our system, so we are ready to fill our flights,” Patterson said.

Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois currently has over 300 veterans on the waiting list for flights. Patterson said the group had planned to do three flights in 2020 that were cancelled, along with one of the 2021 flights. Most of the veterans waiting could have been served by the flights that were cancelled.

The group currently is serving those who served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam and between the conflicts. Any veteran who has applied and is not selected to travel on flight 8 will have their application held for a future flight. The trip involves a full day of touring the nation’s capital with stops at the National World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam War Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery, along with other locations.

The trip is fully funded for veterans through donations. Each veteran travels with a guardian who assists the veteran during the day. Flight costs exceed $83,000 for the one-day trip.

To support Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois, make a donations at www.veteranshonorflight.org or at any Peoples National Bank or Banterra Bank facility in Southern Illinois. All donations are tax deductible.

Additional donations may be made in association with sponsorships. For more information, visit www.veteranshonorflight.org.

“Our veterans are incredible. They are truly our heroes,” Patterson said, adding that the trips are hard to put into words. “They are such amazing trips.”

For the latest information, follow the group on Facebook or Instagram.

